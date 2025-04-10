VW Golf GTI the definition of comfort

Technologically, most, if not all of the very first versions of the German automaker, Volkswagen Golf, right from the first to the second generations, were characterised by sharp edges. This feature was visibly easy to distinguish Golfs from other vehicles on the road, such as the Toyota Starlet that were of the same classification. Whereas most VW Golfs had round headlights, others had square headlights and passed off as cars with rudimentary technology, an aspect that made it easy for mechanics or even owners of these Golfs to repair them. Times have since changed because of the evolution of technology. Fast forward to the Golf MK1 GTI 2015 model, a lot of things and features have changed to cope with the regular and fast evolving car technology. For instance, when you look at the dashboard of the 2015 model, like most sporty cars, the GTI has a small steering wheel that gives you full control of the car.

Turbo charged

While the steering wheel does not have much of the infotainment controls, especially controlling the mobile phone, the rest of the dashboard is basic, with a 6.5 inch smart screen that supports Apple Carplay and android auto, AC and radio controls, among few others. Whereas the driver and co-driver have ample leg room to enjoy longer drives in bucket- shaped seats, passengers at the rear only get to enjoy the comfort of the original leather seats. The turbocharged Golf runs on 2000cc and 220 horsepower. But according to Steven Kamya, a mechanic at Najjanankumbi, this horsepower is tuneable to increase it 300 or 320 and more by electronically logging onto the car’s engine system . This, however, comes with different changes on the car. For example, the cone on the turbo and the exhaust pipe can be widened but also restored to their original manufacturer’s setting. “When tuned, the performance in terms of speed changes compared to how it was initially made. Fuel consumption also changes slightly. If you have been using five litres of engine oil, it may increase to 5.5 litres to match with the increased power. When you buy a Golf, the engine is the heart of the car and timely service is key.

Apart from the suspension bushes that tend to be problematic, it is a car you can drive for more than six years without any mechanical breakdown provided you service it well and on time,” Kamya explains. This is a simpler way of saying that the Golf’s engine is difficult to overhaul because the cost of buying another one might be the same as overhauling, so you are better off just getting another intact engine. Overhauling has to be done with precision and genuine parts, something that many car owners may not be able to afford, or even mechanics having the right equipment to do. When you are overtaken by a Golf that produces the sound of a rally car through the muffler, or the tail end of the exhaust pipe, it means it was tuned. Such cars are tuned according to different stages. There is stage one that’s more of software that upgrades the performance limits used by the manufacturer and stage two that increases hardware that removes some things in the car. For longevity of the engine, it is recommended to use W30 castrol oil, with a litre costing Shs55,000 to Shs60,000, depending on where you buy it. Apart from engine oil, during minor service, you also have to replace the air cleaner that costs Shs100,000, cabin filter at Shs80,000 and oil filter at Shs100,000, among other basics. On average, minor service will cost you approximately Shs500,000.

When driving a Golf, you must understand that it is a fast performance car. For safety, if you have a phobia for speed, it is advisable to drive at a manageable speed. German cars have one performance element in common; you may not be a fast driver but their engine power will push you to drive faster. For example, 100km/hr in a Golf can be equivalent to 150km/hr in a different Japanese brand. And much as these cars are synonymous with speed, they also come equipped with high safety features. For instance, when you’re driving at, for example, 120km/hr, it will take you less than eight seconds to reduce your speed to 30km/hr of gentle braking. You however have to do it cautiously so that the tailing motorist doesn’t ram into you. The Golf also comes with blind spot assist in the side mirrors, all-round airbags, cruise control and keyless entry when accessing the car. A five-door hatchback by design, the Golf is practical enough to carry five passengers, including the driver. Being a low ground clearance car, it cannot be used off-road but a purely urban or on-road car. Its suspension system wasn’t meant for off-road because it is not durable.

Dos and don’ts

Apart from using specific types of oil and timely service, it is also advisable to use high octane fuel that helps the car perform optimally. It is also advisable to stick to one garage or mechanic who will keep a service record with your car. Like the adage of too many cooks spoiling the soup, similarly, too many hands (mechanics) damages cars because you’ll not understand who did the right or wrong service. The 2015 model Golf costs Shs55m while latter models cost Shs80m to Shs90m, depending on the year of manufacture.

Tech

