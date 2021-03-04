Ways you are wasting money on your car

The responsibility for the car’s upkeep which includes fuelling, changing oils, tyre replacements and car washing, among others falls upon your shoulders. Learn to navigate around these unnecessary expenses so you reduce spending money on them as well.

By Mustafa Ziraba More by this Author

In the old days, car maintenance was standardised among all vehicles. For example, oil needed to be changed every 3,000 miles, and everyone used basically the same type. Today, a number of car owners still follow the old guidelines, wasting time and money, and perhaps even damaging their cars. These guidelines will help you save money, and avoid engine damage.

Changing oil too often

Simply put, the mythological 3,000-mile oil change was the domain of your grandfather. Today, the oil is more pure (especially if you are using synthetic oil, which you should), your oil filter weeds out more contaminants, and tolerances in your engine are such that less of those contaminating particles get into the oil in the first place.

Over-the-counter fuel additives

You absolutely need additives in your fuel to keep your engine running as cleanly as possible. I personally believe that anything that promises you magic when added to fuel is snake oil type stuff. Save your money.

The higher prices you pay at “brand-name” stations are partly because these extra proprietary detergents are already added to the fuel before it goes into your tank. And these you should pay for. However, do not buy them over the counter.

Advertisement

Ignoring your car’s specifics

A car built in 1985 will have different maintenance requirements than one built in 2003. Do not guess or assume details about your car, and do not blindly accept any mechanic’s recommendations.

Make sure you know your car’s year, make, and model, and have Google by your side. It has all the information you need to properly maintain your car. Reviewing it will save you thousands in maintenance missteps and fuel.

Choosing synthetic oil

Synthetic oils have advantages that are needed and used to optimise the function of some modern engines. But synthetic oils do not benefit all engines, especially those of older cars. Ensure you are using the correct viscosity and grade for your particular car.

Synthetic motor oil can cost two to four times as much as regular oil. So, unless your owner’s manual specifies synthetic, you do not need it.

Leaving every maintenance task to a mechanic

According to carmudi.com.ph, there are plenty of low-risk car maintenance tasks that you can do by yourself, such as replacing air filters, wiper blades and fluid top-ups, among others.

“Purchase the parts yourself and try to get your hands dirty from time to time. You could get more enjoyment out of your car ownership for doing so,” the site suggests.

Ignoring check-engine light

This light on your dashboard most times indicates a problem with the fuel or emission system. A malfunctioning oxygen sensor, one of the reasons for the light, can hurt your gas mileage. And an out of order fuel-air mix, if ignored too long, could harm the engine. You could wind up with a huge repair job instead of what could have been a simple one.

Fixing every scratch and dent

While cosmetic, many motorists would like to fix every scratch on their car the moment they see it. The motivating factor here is pride and excessive love of their car. They want the car to appear fresh. However, every time you fix a scratch costs quite a bit and the saving is in waiting for the scratches to build up.

Ignoring service schedule

Carmudi.com.ph states that many manufacturers require you to stick to a maintenance schedule. The benefit of this is two-fold: it keeps your car in tiptop shape and its warranty active. Forgetting to adhere to these regular services puts you at risk of paying many times more than the preventative cost.

Others

Paying for car wash: If you are not continually busy, just set aside 30 minutes of your time, say on your day off and thoroughly clean your car.

Driving on flat tyres: Underinflated tyres put more stress on the engine, so you end up consuming more fuel.



