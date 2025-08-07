Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

How does my car’s AWD system transfer power to the front and rear wheels?

Scroll down to read the article

By  Paul D. Kaganzi

Hello Paul, I own a Subaru that is full All Wheel Drive (AWD), and I have been to the garage to look underneath it. It has a propeller shaft and all connecting points to it. My questions are:   

1) How does power transfer from the front differential to the rear one?

2) How does one change the differential oils in both differential systems and hubs?       

3) My left front shock absorber or spring makes a rattling sound. How can I get it fixed?

Andrew

Hello Andrew, thank you for following and appreciating my articles. I am glad to offer some information and advice about your Subaru.

1) In several AWD vehicle models, your Subaru included, power is transferred from the engine to the transmission (gearbox). In the transmission, the integrated transfer case uses a viscous coupling unit or multi-plate transfer clutch to distribute power to the front differential and rear differential. The transfer case uses a propeller shaft to deliver power to the front differential, while it uses a drive shaft to extend power to the rear differential. The front and rear differentials then deliver power to their respective front and rear wheels via drive shafts. In Subaru's AWD system, like many other car brands, power is constantly sent to all wheels. The AWD system can alter or vary the amount of power sent to the front or rear axle depending on the road or driving conditions, the different models and the gearbox type.

2) To change oil for the front and rear differentials, you need to consult the user manual of your particular Subaru (you did not provide your Subaru model and year) to identify the manufacturer-recommended differential oil viscosity and grade. Work with an experienced mechanic or service technician. To change the differential oil for the front and rear differential, follow the same procedure. Identify the drain plugs at the bottom of the differential housing. Use the recommended tool to open the drain plug to release old oil into a collecting pan. Refit the drain plug, tighten it and open the filler plug to refill with the recommended differential oil. Subaru wheel hubs do not usually require routine maintenance as they come packed with long-life grease meant to last their lifetime.

3) To identify what is causing the noise on the left side of your car's front axle, you will need a mechanic to inspect the shock absorber, shock mounting, coil spring and other suspension components. The shock absorber can be examined for physical wear, leakage or damage to determine if it should be replaced. If found worn out due to ageing, it is best to replace the pair of front shock absorbers. A similar inspection of the mounting plates and springs should be carried out. If found okay, examine other suspension components such as upper control arms, lower control or, lateral arm bushes and stabiliser bar bushes and link bars. These are the common causes of front rattling noises.


Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

Recommended for you

  1. PRIME Can we finally trust our mechanics?

  2. PRIME Volvo V40: Built for speed and comfort

  3. PRIME Why is my car leaning to one side?