How does my car’s AWD system transfer power to the front and rear wheels?

Hello Paul, I own a Subaru that is full All Wheel Drive (AWD), and I have been to the garage to look underneath it. It has a propeller shaft and all connecting points to it. My questions are:

1) How does power transfer from the front differential to the rear one?

2) How does one change the differential oils in both differential systems and hubs?

3) My left front shock absorber or spring makes a rattling sound. How can I get it fixed?

Andrew

Hello Andrew, thank you for following and appreciating my articles. I am glad to offer some information and advice about your Subaru.

1) In several AWD vehicle models, your Subaru included, power is transferred from the engine to the transmission (gearbox). In the transmission, the integrated transfer case uses a viscous coupling unit or multi-plate transfer clutch to distribute power to the front differential and rear differential. The transfer case uses a propeller shaft to deliver power to the front differential, while it uses a drive shaft to extend power to the rear differential. The front and rear differentials then deliver power to their respective front and rear wheels via drive shafts. In Subaru's AWD system, like many other car brands, power is constantly sent to all wheels. The AWD system can alter or vary the amount of power sent to the front or rear axle depending on the road or driving conditions, the different models and the gearbox type.

2) To change oil for the front and rear differentials, you need to consult the user manual of your particular Subaru (you did not provide your Subaru model and year) to identify the manufacturer-recommended differential oil viscosity and grade. Work with an experienced mechanic or service technician. To change the differential oil for the front and rear differential, follow the same procedure. Identify the drain plugs at the bottom of the differential housing. Use the recommended tool to open the drain plug to release old oil into a collecting pan. Refit the drain plug, tighten it and open the filler plug to refill with the recommended differential oil. Subaru wheel hubs do not usually require routine maintenance as they come packed with long-life grease meant to last their lifetime.

3) To identify what is causing the noise on the left side of your car's front axle, you will need a mechanic to inspect the shock absorber, shock mounting, coil spring and other suspension components. The shock absorber can be examined for physical wear, leakage or damage to determine if it should be replaced. If found worn out due to ageing, it is best to replace the pair of front shock absorbers. A similar inspection of the mounting plates and springs should be carried out. If found okay, examine other suspension components such as upper control arms, lower control or, lateral arm bushes and stabiliser bar bushes and link bars. These are the common causes of front rattling noises.



