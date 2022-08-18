What are pros and cons of VW Golf MK7?

Hello Paul, I am looking to buy a small hatchback. What are the pros and cons of owning a VW Golf 2012-2017 series in Uganda? Philip

Hello Phillip, the MK7 VW Golf 2012-2017 has been a popular choice for a super hatch around the world because it has, for generations, been the performance and design benchmark for hot super hatches. Its interior is a little plasticky and not exciting. However, its clean with nicely laid out switches, knobs and levers that are easy to reach and use. It also has a good driving position as well as comfortable and supportive seats.

The MK7 has massive storage space, starting with a voluminous glove box, sizeable door pockets and reasonable trunk with foldable back seats to carry longer cargo. Sadly, the front seats do not fold fully backwards so you cannot drop them if you need to take a nap. The doors are wide enough to give easy access to the spacious interior. Also, the front and rear passengers are treated to good legroom and there is reasonable electronics with the 6.5 touch screen for infotainment with blue tooth connectivity for your mobile phone. Parking sensors and active cruise control will make your driving easier. Passive safety is augmented by the automatic emergency braking, ABS brakes with Electronic Stability Programme (ESP) and the SRS airbags.

Driving the Golf MK7 feels rather good and comfortable with a composed solid feel on the road. This is largely due to the excellent adaptive damping and refined driving dynamics. The MK7 has predictable and secure handling through corners. The engines offered are punchy; (2.5L 170hp, 2.0l Turbo 296hp, 1.5L 130HP, 1.4L TFSi 230hp). I recommend the 1.4 litre TFSi since it is an efficient all-rounder with ample power and excellent fuel economy.

The MK7’s reliability is questionable when it ages, especially with costly fixes such as replacement of the water pump cum supercharger or the air flow metre and Nox sensors. All these components have to be ordered from abroad. The DSG 6 speed transmission augments the fuel economy and good performance.