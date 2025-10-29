What are tyre treads and how do they affect road safety?

My tyres still look okay to me, but the mechanic insists the treads are worn out. I do not really know how to check for that. What exactly are tyre treads, and how do they affect safety, especially when it rains? Can worn treads cause accidents? Kizito



Hello Kizito, it is important to consider road safety in relation to tyre treads. The condition of your car's tyres matters because they are the only part of your vehicle that makes contact with the road. A tyre tread is the patterned area of a tyre that contacts the surface. Tyre treads are designed with grooves, raised blocks, ridges, or channels.

When new, the tread grooves are approximately nine millimeters deep. However, over time, as you drive, the tread depth can wear down to as low as 1.6mm, which is the recognised minimum safe limit.

Tyre treads help absorb small shocks from uneven road surfaces, contributing to a smoother ride. The depth of the tread plays a crucial role in enhancing performance and safety while driving.



A good tyre tread provides better grip on the road, improving traction during acceleration, cornering, and braking.

When tread depth decreases, tyres can offer less grip, making it more challenging to maintain control, especially when cornering, braking, or driving on wet or loose surfaces.



In heavy rainfall, tyres with adequate tread depth are essential for safety, as they channel water effectively and help prevent hydroplaning. Hydroplaning occurs when a layer of water builds up between worn-out tyre treads and the flooded road, causing the car to skid or lose traction.

Another safety issue posed by worn-out tyres with low tread depth is the increased braking distance on both wet and dry surfaces. If your tyres have lower tread depth, it will take longer to stop when you press the brake. This may prevent you from avoiding a collision in an emergency.

To mitigate road safety risks associated with low tyre tread depth, it is useful to know how to measure it using available tools. One effective tool is a tyre tread depth gauge, which you can find at professional garages or tyre clinics. This tool can quickly determine whether your tyre treads are within safe limits.

Many modern tyres feature tread depth indicator bars raised between the treads. When the tread wears down to the same level as these bars, it is time to replace the tyres.