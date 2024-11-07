What causes brake light failure?

Hello Paul, if the brake lights or tail lights are not working, what is the most likely cause? Out of all the possibilities, what should be checked first? DickensDM magazine dropcap:

Hello Dickens, if your brake lights and tail lights are not working there are several likely causes. Your first port of call or checkpoint should be the bulbs in case they have blown or burnt out. Bulbs can be inspected to confirm if they are damaged. Should they be okay, inspect the sockets or circuits for loose connection or corrosion damage.

Should the bulbs and sockets be fine, then test the circuit for voltage. If you find the circuits without voltage, proceed to test for a broken circuit or blown fuse. If the circuits and connections are okay, then it is time to test the brake switch under the brake pedal.

This one activates the brake lights when you step on the brake pedal. If you are a do-it-yourself person, you may need some simple test tools such as a screwdriver set as well as a multi-metre or test bulb. Otherwise, find a good mechanic to help you.