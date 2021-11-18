What causes my engine to go off?
What you need to know:
My Toyota Premio engine goes off when driving in traffic jam. Why? Okoth Oboth.
Hello Okoth, intermittent engine stalling (stopping) in a traffic jam is usually caused by a leak of unfettered air along the air intake tunnel, between the airflow or intake temperature sensor and throttle unit.
This intake air leak could be a result of a torn or loose section of the intake hose.
Get a technician to inspect that intake hose. If found sealed and tight, inspect the throttle manifold to check for soot and grime, which may affect its performance.
Reduced engine power or performance due to a dirty fuel filter, loose or damaged ignition coils can occasionally cause engine stall.