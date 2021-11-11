What causes my hand brake light to flash?

Hello Paul, my Toyota Vanguard’s hand brake light keeps flashing off and on. What could be the cause? Angella

Hello Angella, the flashing hand brake light could be one of two problems; a fault with the hand brake switch circuit or a drop in the brake fluid level. Either way, take the car to a garage where the fault will be investigated. For starters, confirm that the hand brake is fully lowered. The hand brake circuit should also be checked for faults.

Thereafter, the mechanics ought to check the brake fluid level. In case it has dropped, they should confirm that there is no leakage around the master cylinder and wheel brake cylinders. Usually, when brake pads are worn out, their width reduces.

This will lower the brake fluid level as it occupies the brake piston space. In case the brake pads are worn out, their replacement will raise the brake fluid level back to normal.

In any case, the brake fluid level should be topped up where necessary because correct brake fluid level helps to maintain correct brake pressure and performance.



