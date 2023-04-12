What do different steering noises mean?

Hello Paul, I have a Toyota Corolla. My concern is that there is a sound which comes from the left front wheel when turning right, what could be the problem, I have tried different mechanics but the problem has persisted. Keith

Hello Keith, you need to identify or describe the sound you hear when you steer. An unusual sound when steering left or right can suggest presence of a faulty component in the steering, suspension or final drive systems.

Common unusual sounds as you steer left or right are creaking, groaning, clunking, popping, whining, squealing as well as screeching. Steering system component failure can be detected by the following noises:

A whining noise when steering at low engine speeds is usually caused by a leaking steering system without enough steering fluid caused by a torn or loose pipe or a broken down steering pump. A high pitched screeching noise when you steer in left or right is usually caused by a worn out steering belt.

Suspension system faulty components can be suggested by different noises. Worn out suspension joints usually cause creaking or popping sounds as you steer. Loose or broken steering linkage tie rods cause clunking noise.

Worn out stabiliser or sway bars, clamps or bushes cause knocking noises as you turn.

Bad ball joints or lateral arm bushes will cause a creaking sound while worn out shock absorber mountings will cause a popping or crackling sound as you turn the steering.

When continous velocity (CV) joints or drive shafts make a crunching sound as you steer, that means they are worn out and should be replaced.

Why has my car’s power reduced?

Hello Paul, I bought a 2007 Toyota Avensis ex-UK from a returning resident and the car performed well for six years. Then, power decreased despite servicing on time with genuine parts. My mechanic replaced the original engine with a used one but it lasted only two months before losing power and emitting a lot of smoke. Even after an overhaul, the engine power did not improve and the smoke became unbearable. Should I try a different mechanic? Should I change the engine for the third time or write the car off? Currently, the car is idle, but all other functions are fine. Daniel

Hello Daniel, buying a used engine is usually a high-risk strategy. If it is in good condition, then why is it not still in its original car? If the car it came from was wrecked in an accident, was the salvaged engine truly unscathed?

Used engines should be considered only if they have been thoroughly overhauled that the vendor is prepared to give a warranty. And then, why not have your own engine thoroughly overhauled in the first place? Then you truly know what condition it is in.

Also, because your original engine was from the UK, it might have had more sophisticated anti-pollution gadgets fitted to comply with UK regulations that are not compatible with our fuels. In this case, loss of power, black smoke and erratic idling might be caused by a blockage in the diesel particulate filter, or a blocked exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve.

The remedy for that would be to remove, clean and refit. Where did your original engine go? It is not for me to suggest whether or not you should replace your mechanic. Let us just say that a second opinion might be a good idea.

