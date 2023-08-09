Ask the Mechanic: What does the law say about climbing lanes?

Hello Paul, please explain in detail what the law says about climbing lanes.

Goretti.

Hello Goretti, the latest amendments of the Uganda Traffic and Road safety and the previous Acts do not specifically mention climbing lanes. Your enquiry about climbing lanes must refer to situations where vehicles ascend steep roads or hills in dedicated lanes called “climbing lanes” or “truck lanes.” These lanes are built at the start of hills and are designed to help slow-moving vehicles such as trucks or trailers drive up steep gradients allowing other traffic to overtake. This helps with the flow of regular traffic, reduces backups and the risk of collision as motorists attempt to overtake the slow moving trucks and trailers.

In Uganda, as in other countries, the rules for climbing lanes are covered under the broader Uganda Traffic and Road Safety Act, which regulates overtaking, speed limits, lane usage and other issues of road safety and traffic management. When you approach a climbing lane, you should follow the road signs such as, “keep left unless you are overtaking”. There are other signs such as “left lane ends” or ‘’merge right’’ to warn the motorist that traffic will soon merge on the right as the climbing lane.

WHY DOES MY CAR’S AC FAIL TO COOL WHEN IT GETS HOT OUTSIDE?

Dear Paul, I have a challenge with my priceless 1995 Corolla AE-100 (Kikumi) air conditioner (AC). While driving, especially in hot weather, the AC does not become as cold as it used to, even when I have just refilled it. And when driving on murram roads, the AC air usually becomes dusty. What could be the problem and how can it be fixed?

William Optai.

Hello William, when the air conditioning of a 1995 Toyota Corolla AE100 does not cool after it gets hot outside, there are a few possible causes. Let me share how you can have them resolved. Low refrigerant or coolant (AC) can cause poor efficiency of the air conditioning system. Refrigerant helps to absorb heat and cool the air. If the levels are low, then you will not experience any cooling effect when it gets hot.

If you have just done a refill, get an AC technician to make sure the refrigerant pressure levels are the recommended ones. If refrigerant is low, check for leaking seals, pipes or AC components before refilling. A faulty AC compressor can reduce AC efficiency in your car. An AC compressor compresses the refrigerant and circulates it in the system. If the compressor is faulty, it will not be able to cool the car. A clogged or dirty condenser.

This component helps to release heat from the circulating refrigerant. When it is clogged with debris and dirt, it will not be able to dissipate heat efficiently. The debris from a condenser can also damage the compressor. If it cannot be cleaned, it is better to replace it. A faulty expansion valve can prevent flow of coolant into the evaporator or heat exchange unit. If found faulty it needs to be replaced.

Electrical failure can also affect AC performance. Circuits, fuses or pressure sensors can prevent efficient AC cooling. A good AC diagnostic technician should be able to identify the problem and offer the needed assistance.

IS A CROCHETED STEERING ILLEGAL?

Hello Paul, is it illegal to have a crocheted steering wheel cover?

George.

Hello George, a steering wheel cover is considered one of the acceptable car accessories bought by motorists. Steering covers are not mentioned in the Ugandan Road Traffic and Safety Act, which guides the usage of motor vehicles in Uganda. There are many materials for steering covers such as synthetic leatherex, leather, vinyl or the crocheted steering cover.

The crocheted steering cover is a fabric braided cover which fits on your steering wheel and can be easily removed in case you need to wash it. This steering wheel cover looks fancy, gives character to the steering wheel and to some users, improves the steering grip especially if the steering wheel has a worn out or damaged surface. On the other hand, the crocheted braids tend to be thick and not easy to hold for some motorists with smaller hands.

A very thick crocheted steering cover can obstruct the view of some motorists. While for other motorists the crochets affect the smooth handling of the steering wheel during manoeuvres. It is important for motorists to use this steering cover if it does not affect their driving in a manner that compromises their road safety. This is where it may cause legal issues, especially when it causes you to drive badly leading to an accident.

WHY HAS MY MERCEDES C200 CDI CUT POWER?

Hello Paul, my 2007 Mercedes C200 CDI has poor running with reduced engine power. It started a week ago when I was driving from Jinja in Eastern Uganda and overtaking. I heard a sudden hissing sound and it cut power and a check engine light showed on the dashboard. Since then, it drives with low power and a throaty sound when I try to accelerate. Climbing steep hills is difficult and overtaking almost impossible. Before I see any mechanic I need your advice. Samson.

Hello Samson, it seems your Mercedes C200 CDi has a problem with the turbo charger boost system. You might have a leak along the boost charge intake line. Probably a loose or torn boost pressure hose from the intercooler to the turbo. This could explain the hissing sound, loss of engine power and the check engine light. The turbo uses exhaust gases to compress intake air. This creates forced air induction into an engine giving it more power.

A computer diagnosis will confirm my remote diagnosis. An inspection of the intake hose could also help you resolve the problem.

