What is causing my car’s electrical faults?

Hello Paul, I own a Mercedes Benz E-Class 240, and it has been experiencing various issues with the CPU since I purchased it. I am curious about the potential causes of these problems and how I can prevent them. Ariella

Hello Ariella, the Mercedes E-Class E240 can develop electronic faults due to failures in different control units. These control units are crucial as they manage various electronic systems in the vehicle, including the engine, transmission, SBC (Sensotronic Brake Control) electronic brake system, and supplementary restraint airbag system, among others. These units must work together seamlessly to ensure proper vehicle operation.

Control units and their circuits can fail for several reasons, including ageing, damage from corrosion, exposure to moisture, or power surges resulting from incorrect jump-starting procedures. In some cases, failures are attributed to design flaws.

A notably problematic component in the E-Class is the SBC unit, which was designed to improve braking efficiency and safety by delivering precise brake pressure to each wheel. Despite being installed in models from 2003, Mercedes issued product bulletins and recalls in 2004 and 2005 to replace this unit due to potential failures. Many E-Class vehicles that missed the warranty have ended up in the used car market.

After approximately 300,000 uses of the brake pedal, the SBC unit may fail, triggering a red alert and a warning to visit the workshop. It is critical to replace it promptly, as its failure can lead to reduced braking efficiency or even total brake failure. Subsequent Mercedes models were built without the SBC unit, reverting to the standard Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with a conventional hydraulic unit.

Corrosion damage is a frequent cause of control unit failure, often occurring during cleaning or when driving through floods. Issues such as broken circuits or loose wires can also lead to control unit breakdowns, both of which can be diagnosed and repaired by a skilled automotive electrician.

Additionally, ageing or malfunctioning sensors, such as the mass airflow sensor, which measures the volume and temperature of air in the intake system, can lead to problems. This sensor is vital as it informs the central processing unit about the appropriate fuel allocation.