What is causing these weird noises in my engine?

Unlike conventional automatic transmission with fixed gears, a CVT can smoothly transition between an infinite number of gear ratios within a certain range. This enhances both fuel efficiency and maximum power at the same time. PHOTO | BLOG.AMSOIL.COM

By  Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, my car makes irritating noises that I suspect are coming from within the engine. Every time I drive, it sounds and feels as if something is shaking, especially under the bonnet. I am worried that something might fall off soon. What could be the cause?Harriet


Hello Harriet, unusual engine noises should never be ignored, as they often indicate mechanical issues. Clicking or tapping noises are often caused by failing engine valves or pistons due to insufficient lubrication or low oil levels. Ignoring this can lead to severe engine damage. Squealing noises are usually due to worn-out rubber V-belts or faulty pulleys connected to the water pump, alternator, or steering pump. If these components fail, they could cause a breakdown. Grinding noises are a sign of metal-to-metal wear, possibly from worn engine bearings, transmission differential gears, or brake disc rotorsThis requires immediate attention. Knocking or popping noises may result from excessive cylinder knock or a faulty ignition system, leading to reduced performance and possible engine damage. Rattling and vibration are likely due to broken engine mountings, which insulate the engine from the car's body. When they fail, you may feel excessive vibrations. Visit a professional mechanic to diagnose and address the issue before it worsens.

