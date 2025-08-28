Hello Paul, I own a 1997 Toyota Regius four-wheel drive model, and I have recently encountered a troubling issue with my car. While driving, my eyes start to tear due to some kind of unseen smoke coming from the engine or another area I cannot identify. It is quite uncomfortable. Could you help me understand the possible causes of this and advise me on what to do?

Patrick Collins

Hello Patrick, the tearing and irritation you are experiencing in your eyes while driving your Toyota Regius is most likely caused by smoke coming from the engine bay, which is located directly under the front cabin space where you sit. To identify and eliminate the source of the irritating smoke, I recommend having your engine inspected for potential fluid leaks such as oil and coolant, as well as checking the exhaust system for leaks.

Leaking engine oil is a common cause of smoke. When engine oil seals age and become warped, they may leak oil onto the hot engine and exhaust system. The burning oil generates smoke that can enter the cabin through the cover under the driver's seat, especially since the engine is situated directly beneath the front seats. If oil leaks are found, replacing the seal kit should resolve the issue. Another possible cause of smoke is a leak in the Positive Crankcase Ventilation (PCV) system. The PCV system acts as a chimney, separating oil while releasing accumulated combustive gases back into the engine's air intake or gas recirculation system to aid combustion. If the PCV system is leaking, it can allow these gases to enter the cabin, irritating you and your passengers.

Leaking coolant can also produce irritating smoke and lead to engine overheating. When the engine overheats, it can cause the fluids around it to burn, resulting in more smoke. Additionally, a leaking exhaust system, whether from the exhaust manifold to the exhaust pipe, can contribute to the smoke you are experiencing. I recommend asking your mechanic to thoroughly inspect the exhaust system for any holes in the exhaust pipe, worn-out seals, or loose connections.

Regular engine maintenance with high-quality oils and fluids is critical for engine health. Failure to change your engine oil on time can lead to overheating, as oil not only lubricates but also cools the engine.

As oil degrades, it loses its effectiveness in carrying away dirt and heat, leading to potential overheating and burning fluids around the engine, which creates smoke. I suggest finding a reliable mechanic to help you with these issues.



