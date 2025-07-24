What is dripping from my car every morning?

Hello Susan, seeing a dark fluid under your car can be unsettling, and you are right to be concerned. A leak, even a small one, can lead to major problems if ignored. The most common fluids that leak from cars include engine oil, gearbox (transmission) fluid, power steering fluid, brake fluid, coolant (also known as antifreeze), windscreen washer fluid, and occasionally, fuel.

Each of these plays a vital role in your car’s operation and safety. To identify the leaking fluid, observe its colour, texture, smell, and the general location from which it appears to be dripping.

Start by placing a white sheet of paper or cardboard under your car overnight. This will help you see the colour more clearly and give you a better idea of the size and position of the leak.

Engine oil is one of the most frequent culprits. If your car uses petrol, the oil will typically be brown when it is still clean, and dark brown to black when it is old or dirty.

Diesel engine oil tends to look darker, even when fresh. Engine oil has a slightly burnt or smoky smell and is usually found leaking from directly under the engine, towards the front-centre of the car. The texture is thick, greasy and slick.

If the fluid is red or pink, you might be dealing with gearbox or transmission fluid. This liquid helps your car shift gears and is usually quite distinct in its fresh state, although it can turn light brown as it ages. Transmission fluid has a slightly sweet smell when new, and a burnt smell when old.

The leak often occurs beneath the gearbox housing, which is located centrally under the car or slightly toward the rear of the engine bay. Power steering fluid is usually light yellow or red, and it feels oily but thinner than engine oil. It may smell similar to transmission fluid, especially if your car uses automatic transmission fluid in its power steering system, which some models do.

Leaks tend to show up near the front sides of the engine bay, where the power steering pump and hoses are located. If your steering has recently become stiff or noisy, this could be the cause. Coolant, or antifreeze, comes in bright colours such as green, pink, red, orange or blue.

It has a sweet smell and a slimy, watery texture. Coolant leaks may appear under the radiator at the front of the car, from the water pump attached to the engine, or from cracked hoses and connectors.

If your car has recently started overheating or the temperature gauge climbs quickly, coolant loss may be the issue. Brake fluid is one of the most critical fluids in your vehicle. It is clear to light yellow when new, with a sharp chemical smell. It feels slick, a bit like light oil.

A brake fluid leak can occur under the master cylinder, mounted near the firewall, or at any of the wheels, especially near the brake calipers.

If you have noticed your brakes feel spongy or you have to press the pedal further than usual, you should not drive the car until it is inspected, as this fluid is directly tied to your safety. Windscreen washer fluid can also leak, though it is not as dangerous. This fluid is usually blue, green, or clear, and has a watery texture and mild scent.

It typically leaks from under the front of the car where the washer fluid reservoir is located. Though not a safety risk, it is still good to fix it to avoid running out when needed. Fuel leaks are rare but serious. Petrol or diesel is usually clear or slightly yellow, and its smell is unmistakably strong.

A leak can occur anywhere along the fuel line, from the fuel tank under the rear of the car to the fuel injectors near the engine. If you smell fuel around your car, do not start it. Call a mechanic immediately, as fuel leaks are a fire hazard.

Once you have had a chance to observe the characteristics of the leak, such as its colour, smell, texture, and origin, you will be in a better position to explain it to your mechanic. This helps them diagnose the issue more quickly. If you feel confident, check your car’s dipsticks and fluid reservoirs to see which levels are low, but only do so when the engine is cool.

In short, the fluid you see may be harmless washer fluid or something far more serious, such as brake fluid or engine oil.

Knowing what to look for can save you time, money, and potentially prevent damage or an accident. Do not delay a visit to the mechanic once you have identified a possible leak.