What is making my car vibrate?

Hello Paul, my car vibrates a lot when I start it, especially in drive. I changed engine mounts, but it did not help much. Another mechanic said it could be the transmission mount. What is the difference, and why do these mounts matter so much? Julius

Hello Julius, there are a couple of other factors that cause car engine and transmission vibration. However, the first suspects are the engine and transmission mountings. Engine and transmission mountings are components constructed from a combination of rubber and metal.

They are designed to absorb vibrations and shocks from the transmission and engine while aligning and securing them to the chassis of the car. The mountings of different vehicles have different sizes and shapes to suit their specific engine and transmission design and size. However, they serve the same purpose.

Engine and transmission mountings are designed with metallic parts sandwiched with tough rubber or polyurethane materials. Some other mounting designs are also filled with special fluids in addition to the metallic and rubber composition.

These materials are suitable for absorbing vibrations and shocks as the engine and transmission operate. Typically, when these mountings fail, the vibration from the fast-moving components in the engine or transmission will be transferred to the passenger cabin and vehicle body. This will not only make your car noisy and uncomfortable but could potentially damage some body parts due to the severe vibration.

Mountings will wear out due to age and use. Over time, they tend to lose their elasticity. This weakening of the material is usually accompanied by visible cracks in the rubber material, leaking fluids, or wear of the metallic parts of the mounting. There are a few factors that commonly cause damage to the engine and transmission mountings:

Exposure of the mountings to extreme heat from the engine and transmission can cause damage. Heat tends to make rubber components brittle and stiff, which results in loss of elasticity as the mountings degrade and become harder. Leaking fluids and oils from the engine and transmission are another cause of mounting failure. These fluids and oils leak due to failing seals and hoses. They penetrate the rubber material of the mountings and make it soft, weak, and ineffective.

Aggressive driving, hard braking, and 'jack rabbit' starts coupled with rough gear shifts all contribute to mounting stress and accelerated failure.

Accidents will most likely damage the mountings. Rollover and severe collisions usually impact the brake mountings as the forces separate the engine and transmission from the chassis.

Having replaced the engine mountings, you need to ask your mechanic to investigate the transmission mountings. Should the transmission mountings pass the inspection, then it will be time to consider other potential causes of engine or transmission vibration.

Underlying engine faults can cause extreme vibration. The common causes are failure of the ignition system components such as the ignition coils. These deliver electric impulses to fire the spark plugs, which burn fuel. When ignition coils fail, the engine will idle roughly as some cylinders do not get sufficient ignition of the fuel and air mixture in them.

They can also be caused by a breakdown of some components such as misaligned or damaged drive shafts or propeller shafts. These components are supposed to rotate unilaterally as they transfer power from the engine to the transmission and to the wheels. When the propeller or drive shafts are worn out, they will not rotate unilaterally, resulting in noticeable vibration. A professional mechanic will confirm if the persistent vibration is caused by the transmission mountings or any other factor.

My Corolla gearbox jerks

Hello Paul, I have an issue with my 2005 Corolla S. When I put the car in reverse, it sometimes engages smoothly, but at other times the car jerks, as if it is on the handbrake. My mechanic has serviced the gearbox, but the problem persists. What should I do? David

Hello David, jerking in reverse may stem from several causes. First, ensure the gearbox mounts are intact, as damaged mounts can cause slight jerks when shifting. If the jerking is severe, the automatic transmission should be carefully diagnosed. Even after changing the ATF (automatic transmission fluid), a dirty or restricted ATF filter can cause flow issues. A computer diagnosis can also check the valve body solenoids, which regulate ATF flow to gear sets. These solenoids and the valve block can be damaged if the ATF overheats or becomes contaminated, restricting flow and causing jerks.

Lastly, a faulty transmission pump can also cause jerking. A detailed inspection of these components should help resolve your issue.

Why is my Toyota 1.4 underpowered?

Hello Paul, I drive a Toyota Premio 1.4cc. It has been performing well, but lately it struggles to take off, especially in the morning. I have to press the accelerator hard for it to move. The same happens when I slow down on humps. I have changed the oil, but nothing has changed. What could be the problem? Patrick

Hello Patrick, it sounds as though your Toyota Premio is underpowered. To resolve this, it is important to check the fuel, ignition, and air intake systems, as these are the main factors affecting engine performance. While keeping your engine oil fresh is important for lubrication and protection of moving components, the other systems I have mentioned play an equally crucial role in performance and longevity.

Start with the fuel system. A good mechanic should verify that the fuel system pressure meets recommended values. If it does not, consider replacing the in-tank fuel filter if it is past its replacement interval. Also, ensure the fuel pump pressure and fuel injector performance are adequate, as a failing fuel system can reduce power and fuel economy.

Next, inspect the ignition system, beginning with spark plugs and ignition coils. Worn or damaged spark plugs can significantly affect engine performance. Occasionally, spark plugs may have engine oil ingress due to worn seals, which compromises their function.

Finally, examine the air intake system. Start with the air cleaner; a dirty filter can upset the air-fuel ratio, reducing engine performance. Check for leaks in intake hoses, particularly between the air filter housing and throttle unit. Even small unmetred air leaks can cause erratic performance and poor fuel economy. Pay attention to the throttle unit itself, as a dirty or restricted throttle, or damaged throttle linkage, can also limit acceleration. A thorough inspection of these systems should pinpoint the cause of your Toyota’s poor engine performance.

How can I improve my car’s fuel economy?

I drive a Toyota Ipsum (1999) and do regular service as required. Recently, I notice that it consumes a lot of fuel. I used to use almost half a tank from Kampala to Kasese but of recent, I use nearly the whole tank for such a trip. The car does not smoke at all and I honestly think the fuel burning is complete. I need your expert advise on improving the fuel economy of the car. Allan

Hello Allan, if your Ipsum has been using half a tank (30 litres) of petrol to cover a distance of 397 kms from Kampala to Kasese, then your fuel consumption was about 12 km per litre on the highway. If you are now using twice as much fuel (60 litres), then your fuel economy has reduced to 6km per litre. Besides poor engine compression or poor service condition, there are other factors that can increase fuel consumption or reduce fuel economy. Bad or dirty oxygen sensors cause the engine management system to deliver large amounts of unregulated fuel, which results in a rich mixture of fuel. Damaged fuel injectors can deliver unregulated amounts of fuel.

A faulty coolant temperature sensor and engine thermostat can cause the engine to run at higher revolutions, assuming that the engine is cold and needs cold-start warming. A computer diagnosis can help you identify these problems. There are also driving style measures you can implement to improve fuel economy.

Sensible driving without aggressive braking and jack-rabbit take-offs will improve fuel economy. Overloading, unnecessary use of air conditioning, as well as driving on worn-out tyres, all contribute to loss of fuel economy.