What is the use of the hidden compartment in my car boot?

Hello Paul, I have a 2010 Toyota Corolla and recently noticed a small hidden compartment in the boot. It's not very big, but it seems like it could hold something important. I’m curious to know what this compartment is specifically for, and whether there’s anything I should be storing in it. Is there a certain size limit for the items it’s meant to hold? Also, how secure is it? I’m wondering if I can store some valuable things in there, or if it’s just meant for things like the spare tire or emergency kit. Janet





Hello Janet, hidden compartments in car boots, such as the one you have noticed in your 2010 Toyota Corolla, are not uncommon, and they serve several purposes.

It is important to know that many vehicles come with hidden or under-floor compartments to help with organisation and to store items out of sight. For a car such as your Corolla, these compartments are typically designed to house the vehicle’s spare tyre, jack, and other emergency tools. The location of the compartment is often intended to maximise the usable boot space while keeping essential tools easily accessible but discreet.

Size and security

In terms of size, these compartments vary, but in most cases, they are large enough to accommodate the spare tyre, a basic toolkit, and perhaps a few other small emergency items. The dimensions of your specific compartment should give you an idea of what it can hold comfortably. However, if you are considering storing valuable items, I would advise caution. The compartment is often just a plastic or metal cover with a simple latch, which is secure enough for the spare tyre or emergency items, but not ideal for high-value items such as electronics, jewellery, or cash. If you are looking to store valuables, consider investing in a lockbox that fits within the compartment. Some newer vehicles come with additional security features, such as locking cargo covers or hidden compartments that can be secured with a key or a pin code. If your Corolla does not have this option and you are concerned about the security of the compartment, I would suggest using a small, portable lockbox or other secure container.

What should be stored there?

For most cars, these compartments are designed for the following:

Spare tyre:

The most common item stored in these hidden compartments is the spare tyre. If your Corolla is equipped with a full-size spare, it will often fit neatly in this compartment, along with the necessary tools (jack and wrench). Make sure the spare tyre is in good condition, and do not forget to regularly check its pressure, as flat or damaged tyres can be a major inconvenience.

Jack and tools:

Your Corolla likely has a basic car jack, along with a lug wrench for changing tyres. These items are typically stored in the compartment alongside the spare tyre. It is essential to ensure these tools are easy to access in case of an emergency. If they are not already in the compartment, you may want to consider storing them there to avoid clutter in the main boot area.

First-aid kit:

While not always a standard, a compact first-aid kit is a useful item to have on hand. You could store it in the hidden compartment, keeping it out of sight but easily accessible should you need it. First-aid kits are important for minor injuries that could occur on the road, especially in more remote areas.

Emergency flashlight:

A small, battery-operated flashlight is another great addition to the hidden compartment. If you ever find yourself stranded at night or in low-light conditions, having a flashlight readily available can make a big difference in visibility and safety.

Tyre repair kit:

If you do not have a spare tyre, some vehicles come with tyre repair kits that can temporarily seal small punctures. These kits can also be conveniently stored in the hidden compartment, ensuring that you have a quick fix available if you run into a tyre issue.

What not to store

Avoid putting anything that could be damaged by heat, moisture, or vibration. For example, electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, or phones should not be stored in this area unless the compartment is specifically designed with padding or climate control features to protect sensitive electronics. Similarly, anything that needs to be stored at a specific temperature, such as medications or food, should not be placed in this compartment. It is also a good idea to avoid storing items that could interfere with the car’s operation. For instance, you do not want to store heavy objects in the hidden compartment if it would prevent you from accessing your spare tyre or jack quickly in an emergency. Additionally, placing large or bulky items could cause the compartment cover to become dislodged or damaged.