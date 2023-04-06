Ask the Mechanic: What is wrong with my Lexus automatic gearbox? 

Hello Paul, I have a 2003 Lexus Rx300 petrol model (automatic) that has two issues; there is a frequent thud sound when the gears shift during driving or when I release the accelerator then accelerate again, say when on the highway. Sometimes, the car jerks during gear shifts and there is a delayed shifting of gears sometimes. How can this be rectified?

Robert

Hello Robert, the ‘thud’ sound, jerking sensation and delayed response during gear shifts of your Lexus can be caused by one of the following; low or dirty hydraulic automatic transmission fluid (ATF), damaged gear clutches or hydraulic pump and failure of any of the electrical components such as the valve body, solenoids, circuits or the management computer.

A technician should start investigation with a computer diagnosis to check for faults with any of the electrical components mentioned above. In the absence of electrical faults, the ATF should be drained to check for metal shavings or the condition of the fluid (if it is dirty or smells burnt). If found with no metal or clutch debris and no strong smell of burnt oil, consider ATF and gearbox filter service. Often, mechanical or electrical damage in an automatic gearbox is caused by ageing and dirty ATF. Besides providing hydraulic pressure necessary for gear engagement, transmission fluid helps to cool the components in the gearbox, lubricates fast moving parts, and prevents metal component sheer and corrosion damage. As the ATF ages or leaks, it ceases to play the above protection and performance enhancing roles. The ensuing mechanical and electrical damage will cause the symptoms and poor performance you are experiencing with your Lexus.

WHEN SHOULD I SERVICE MY MARK X ATF AND SPARK PLUGS?

Hello Paul, l have owned a Toyota Mark X 2008 model for three years now and I have not experienced any problems. My concern is, I read online and was also told by my mechanic that I should never try to replace the transmission fluid since the car runs on a sealed gearbox. So, for the three years I have driven this car, I have never replaced the original fluid but surprisingly, the gear changes are okay. I have also never replaced the spark plugs but the engine performance is still good. At what point should I have these two replaced?

Paul

Hello Paul, the suggestion that your Toyota Mark X 2008 automatic gearbox is a sealed unit with lifetime gearbox oil is not true. The automatic transmission fluid (ATF) in your car’s gearbox works in very hot and harsh conditions to lubricate, protect against corrosion and metal sheer damage as well as facilitate gearbox performance.

Overtime, this hydraulic fluid ages and its functions deteriorate. If you persist driving without service, the gearbox components will fail. For brand new cars, Toyota recommends ATF service at 100,000kms. Subsequent ATF service ought to be after every 50,000kms. This sort of service should be carried out using recommended Toyota TIV or Dexron iii/vi fully synthetic ATF fluids, where possible replace the gearbox filter too. Do not wait for the gear shifts to start stumbling or hesitating as it may be too late to service after damage.

That gearbox does not have a dipstick and requires a special adaptor and hydraulic pump tools to refill the ATF, which might be your provider’s challenge. The recommended spark plugs for your Mark X are the pricier long-life iridium tipped ones that can be replaced after 100,000kms. They should be genuine Toyota products and will last long if you keep your air cleaner dust-free and your engine well-tuned.

