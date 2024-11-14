What should I do if I am locked out of a car?

What should I do if I accidentally lock my car key in the car? Jeremy.

Hello Jeremy, getting locked out of your car is one experience every motorist ought to be wary about. The good news is that most cars built after 2007 have smart, keyless entry or proximity key fobs, which allow you to lock or open the doors when you press a button on the door handle. This car door locking system will not lock the doors if it detects that the key fob is in the car.

However, for older cars or cars locally retrofitted with some kind of after-market security systems, you might get locked out with the key in the car.

Your options when locked out of your car range from calling for a spare key to actually breaking into the car. The choice depends on the availability of a spare key or the urgency to open the car.

In case you have a spare key, you can call a friend or family to help deliver the key. Should you have a contact of a car locksmith, this might be the time to call them.

The car locksmith will most likely have the correct tools to pick the lock and gain entry into the car without causing much damage.

In the absence of a car locksmith, you might want to call your mechanic who will have an idea of the best way to gain entry into the car, with minimal damage when you are locked out.

The mechanic may have quick emergency break-in tools. In the absence of both a car locksmith and a mechanic, you could turn to Google where you will find special tools and procedures that can help you get into the car.