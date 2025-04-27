Ask the mechanic: What should I do if my car starts hydroplaning?

Hello Paul, last week, while driving in heavy rain, my car suddenly lost grip and started sliding uncontrollably; I am told it was hydroplaning. It was terrifying. Can you please explain what hydroplaning is, what causes it, and how I can prevent or handle it if it happens again?

Angela

Hello Angela, thank you for reaching out and sharing your experience. That must have been a frightening moment, and I am really glad you are okay. What you encountered does indeed sound like hydroplaning, which is a very real and dangerous hazard on wet roads, especially in our region, where road conditions and drainage systems can vary greatly. Hydroplaning, or aquaplaning as it is sometimes called, occurs when your car’s tyres lose direct contact with the road surface and instead ride on a thin layer of water. When this happens, you essentially lose the ability to steer, brake, or accelerate properly because the tyres are no longer gripping the road. It is as if your car is sliding uncontrollably on a sheet of ice, but in this case, it is water that is doing the damage. This phenomenon is mainly caused by a combination of factors.

Speed plays a major role. When you drive too fast over water-covered roads, your tyres do not have enough time to push the water aside. Instead, the water builds up in front of the tyres, lifting them off the road. Another key factor is the condition of your tyres. Tyres with worn-out treads cannot channel water away effectively, which means they are far more likely to hydroplane. Poorly inflated tyres only make this worse by reducing the tyre’s ability to maintain firm contact with the surface. The depth of the water on the road also matters; a thin layer may not seem dangerous, but even a few millimetres can cause your car to lose grip if your speed and tyre condition are not ideal. The road surface itself can make things worse, especially if it is smooth or lacks proper drainage, which is often the case on many of our urban and rural roads.

To prevent hydroplaning, you need to adopt a proactive and cautious approach to driving in wet conditions. Always slow down when it starts to rain, and be extra careful in the first few minutes of a downpour, when oil and debris on the road mix with water to create a slick surface. Make it a habit to check your tyres regularly, ensuring they have adequate tread depth (ideally above 3mm) and that they are properly inflated according to your vehicle’s recommended pressure. Avoid sudden or sharp movements when driving in the rain, whether it is turning, braking, or accelerating. It also helps to drive in the tracks left by vehicles ahead of you, as their tyres may have already dispersed some of the water. If you notice a large puddle or a stretch of water, try to steer around it slowly and steadily, rather than charging through.

If you start to hydroplane, the key is to stay calm. It may feel instinctive to slam on the brakes or jerk the steering wheel, but doing so can worsen the skid. Instead, gently ease off the accelerator and keep the steering wheel as steady as possible. If your car begins to drift, steer in the direction you want to go without making sudden corrections. Let the car gradually slow down until the tyres regain contact with the road. If your car is equipped with an anti-lock braking system (ABS), you can brake steadily; if not, it is better to pump the brakes lightly rather than applying them all at once. Hydroplaning is scary, but understanding it can help you respond more effectively the next time it rains. With careful driving and regular tyre maintenance, you can greatly reduce the chances of it happening again. Stay safe, and thank you for being a vigilant driver.



