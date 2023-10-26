What to expect from an old car 

About 30 years from now, that Kia ProCeed you recently bought will be deemed vintage. While your children will consider it a collector’s item, you will have so many reasons for not letting it go. There are many reasons people drive cars, for some it could be budget constraints, for others it might be a sign of prestige and yet for others it could be that particular car is the best at what it does. As time goes on, it will become less efficient and will have some problems when it comes to its general functioning.

“The car’s longevity and performance are determined by how one maintains it. If you rarely give it attention or service it, it is likely to age quickly,” explains Frank Mubajje, a mechanic in Makerere.

Continuous overheating

As the car grows older, the cooling system becomes less efficient and some parts such as the radiator, water pump, head gasket, coolant hose and thermostat get worn out or faulty if not replaced. This causes overheating. The heat from the running engine needs to be cooled to stop the car from overheating. Whenever such heating happens, your car will display a heat warning on the dashboard.

“You can tell your cooling system is failing if there is a smell, sound or the coolant levels being low all the time despite refilling as recommended. In this case, such a car needs a new cooling system,” says Mubajje.

He adds that, “Cooling systems are integral parts of a car. Once it is dead, it is advisable that you park the car.”

Brake problems

If you do not regularly change the brake pads, they get worn out as the car gets older, according to Hakim Kawalya, a mechanic at Mufunya Garage, an auto garage in Bakuli, Kampala.

“You can hear a shrieking noise from the wheels, forcing some vibrations in the steering wheel when the brakes are suppressed,” says Kawalya.

He adds that, “The noise could be a number of reasons like dirt, worn-out brake pads but age too can be a factor. Older cars are also more likely to suffer complete brake failure unlike the newer cars which are built to prevent complete brake failure,” says Kawalya who recommends regular maintenance of braking systems of old cars as faulty brakes can be fatal.



Electrical glitches

Both new and old cars can suffer electrical issues but the problem is more pronounced in old cars. The wires deteriorate through corrosion, causing electrical bugs. It can also affect different parts which makes it hard to diagnose.

“The starting, charging and lighting systems among others can fail to work if a car has electrical issues,” says Mubajje. “Old cars crank differently from new ones and that can also be a warning that the electrical system is breaking down.”

Older cars also use fuses and a lot of connections and contacts, making them vulnerable when the fuse blows out. He admits that such issues cannot go away unless if comprehensively fixed or the car is rewired.

Fluid Leakage

It is common knowledge that old cars are associated with engine leaks, fluid or oil among other fluids that run in a car. These types of leaks include brake Fluid leak, water leaks, transmission fluid leaks, antifreeze leaks and power steering leaks.

As a car gets older, fluid leakages develop and this can be seen when you park a car for some time; you will notice oil or water leaks to the ground.

Worn out filters, broken sealer caps and old valve gasket connections can all cause leaks. Modern cars have also been designed to reduce leaks and have quality materials housing the fluids unlike the older versions.

Engine power issues

This could be the biggest problem when it comes to old cars according to Kawalya. He remarks that wear and tear together with age will weaken the engine’s power.

“The engine is a complex part of the car, making it delicate and hard to fix especially in old cars which happen to consume a lot of oil,” he says.

The wear and tear on the engine also causes oil leaks and oil burning thus slowing down the engine. It starts to produce less power as time goes on.



Suspension wear

This is a very common problem in Uganda where the roads are bad. Roads with potholes and bumps affect the car so badly. Over time, shocks wear out and the car will suddenly feel uncomfortable.

“Many old cars experience this kind of suspension wear as the shocks, struts and springs lose their height and elasticity over time,” states David Muyinda, a mechanic at Mufunya Garage.

It explains why very few old cars are comfortable, most of them have weak suspension systems that are on the verge of breaking down.

Paint fading

With time, heat from the sun may cause a car’s paint coat to disintegrate. The paint heats up and oxygen infiltrates it which causes the metal to fade. Since the entire fading process takes some time, old cars are more likely to need a paint job since they have possibly spent more time in the sun. It is why some motorists decide to keep their cars under shelters to protect them from the sun.

“Rusting is also common in old cars as they have stood the test of time, probably gone through water on many occasions or even parked in moist conditions,” says Mubajje.



Wheel bubbling

Wheel alignment and balancing is very important for old cars. This is because they are easily affected by constant bumps on the road. Regularly driving on bad roads can damage wheels. Muyinda says, “Old cars whose wheels are not regularly checked have a high chance of having to deal with wheel bubbling. This manifests through noise, grinding, vibrations after the bearings have broken or worn out.”

Timing belt failure

The timing belt regulates the camshafts in the engine, opening and closing valves at specific intervals for a smooth process. The longer the timing belt works, the more it becomes worn out and declines with time. A worn timing belt may not show obvious signs of wear before giving out. For this reason, replace the belt according to your manual’s recommendations or at 60,000 miles.