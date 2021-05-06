When serviced on time, my Honda CR-V is a reliable car

Although some motorists think the Honda CR-V is expensive to service and maintain, Roland D. Nasasira chats with three motorists who say this cost will only come in if the owner does not service it on time.

Bonaventura Asiimwe

I have had my Honda CR-V for three years. I mainly bought it because I wanted an all-wheel drive car with big tyre profiles since I travel upcountry alot. I also have clients who command a certain level of respect and I hate driving into their office premises in a small car.

One of the challenges I have faced was when the fuse box was not well maintained and the fans were not working. This caused the gasket to burn because of overheating. Replacing the gasket cost me Shs120,000. Because I understand my car, for instance the popular belief that CR-V Hondas have issues with shocks and ball joints, I avoid driving on bumpy roads at high speeds.

One of the reasons I have had this car for a while is its low fuel consumption. I once drove from Kampala to Mitooma and Bushenyi districts and returned to Kampala having used fuel worth Shs250,000 for the three days I was on the road.

Honda spare parts are not common but if there is a need to replace a particular spare part, I locally source them from downtown Kisekka Market and Abubaker Spare Parts in Bwaise, a Kampala suburb. Sometimes, I buy the spares online since shops that sell Honda spares are hard to come by. The one thing I have noticed is that it is important to know the spare parts you need and where they are manufactured.

For example, you would rather buy a ball joint from Japan at Shs50,000 instead of buying one from Taiwan at Shs30,000 since the one from Japan lasts longer than the one from Taiwan.

Stella Opito

One of the features I like about My Honda CR-V is that when driving on a normal tarmack road, the moving power is mainly in the front wheels. When it rains and I am driving on slippery marrum roads to and from my home in Buwaate in Wakiso District, the 4WD system automates itself to avoid skidding.

With an engine size of 2000cc, I spend approximately Shs170,000 on fuel a week. There are times when I spend Shs120,000 but this is only possible if I leave home as early as 6:00am and work as early as 3pm to avoid being caught up in traffic jam.

I also love my car because its interior is spacious enough to accommodate seven passengers, including the driver and co-driver. I love the fact that its rear seats can be adjusted to carry more luggage, especially when we are going for a weekend getaway.

Steven Muhanguzi

The Honda CR-V is one of the cars with the best ground clearance, fitted with a 4WD system with an option of driving it as a two-wheel drive (2WD), yet with a low consumption engine of 2000cc. This makes it reliable since I can take it anywhere. I once drove it through Queen Elizabeth National Park with ease yet other motorists were struggling to make it through the mud.

Much as its spare parts are not common, they are not expensive. For instance, a pair of brake pads will cost approximately Shs150,000.

When driving above 100km/hr, the tyres tend to protrude out of the car body to appear as if bent to gain high levels of stability. The faster you go, the more stable it becomes although this is not a ticket to drive recklessly.

If you want to feel its comfort, it is better to drive it with high profile tyres and a low profile rim where you will not feel the potholes and road bumps. Like most cars, to avoid incurring unnecessary costs, you should not drive the car above the recommended mileage on the service manual.