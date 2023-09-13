When to replace brake pads

According to www.bridgestonetire.com, auto manufacturers install two types of brakes on passenger vehicles; disc brakes and drum brakes. Both use friction to slow your vehicle, but there are differences too.

Disc brakes use “pads” of specially engineered pieces of friction material made of organic, metallic or ceramic substances pressed against a rotor or “disc” when the driver steps on the brakes. The resulting friction slows the vehicle. Disc brakes are found on the front axles of all modern passenger vehicles and on the rear axle of many, too.

Drum brakes also use friction material, much as disc brake pads, but it is affixed to half-moon shaped “shoes” pressed against the inside of a drum when you step on the brakes. Their friction against the drum slows the vehicle. Drum brakes used to be common on all four wheel positions, but on modern cars and light trucks, they are only installed on the rear axle.

Whether pads or shoes, both wear down with use, so it is important to monitor their condition by having them inspected regularly. If allowed to wear out before being replaced, other components of the brake system may be damaged, especially the brake discs or drums. In addition to often costly repairs, driving with worn brake pads or shoes can result in unsafe driving conditions.

Faulty brake pad

The performance and efficiency of brake pad materials depends on temperature conditions in the vehicle; some materials work better in higher temperatures while others in lower temperatures.

Amos Mbutse, a mechanic, says while the specific replacement interval can vary depending on one’s driving habits, vehicle type and brake pad material, replacing brake pads at the right time helps ensure the safety and performance of the vehicle’s braking system.

Usually, when your brakes are worn out, a brake service warning light (red or orange circle with a dotted line) will show on the dashboard. Another sign is thinness of brake pads. This can be noticed when there is a high-pitched squeaking noise produced when applying brakes.

Additionally, a grinding noise when applying brakes means the brake pads have worn down completely, and the metal backing plate is now making contact with the brake rotor, thus damaging it and compromising braking performance.

Soft brakes

Brake pads that feel soft or go down further than usual when braking indicate that there is either air in the brake lines, a brake fluid leak or worn out brake pads.

Also, your vehicle taking longer to stop or when the brakes feel less responsive than usual, could be a sign that your brake pads are worn out and not providing the necessary friction to slow down the vehicle effectively.

Unusual smells while driving or after stopping are a critical sign that indicate overheating brakes that are often caused by prolonged friction due to worn brake pads.

Replacing

The first step is to park the car and then raise it from the ground using a jack and jack stands. The lug nuts are then removed and the wheel is taken off in order to access the brake components.

Remove the bolts from the caliper and carefully suspend it using a rope, so it does not hang from the brake line to cause damage. This is then followed by removing the old brake pads from the caliper bracket. Retract the brake caliper piston back into place by using a block of wood or a ‘C’ clamp to create enough space for installing the new, thicker brake pads.

During installation, first lubricate the backing brake pad to reduce noise. Then, properly place the new pads into the caliper bracket and reinstall and tighten the caliper bolts using a torque wrench to the correct specifications.

Put everything back together and remount your wheel. Hand-tighten the lug nuts and then lower the car off the jack stands.

Cost

Timothy Mugambe, a car accessories dealer, says: “Depending on the type of vehicle, the cost of replacing brake pads will vary. Disc pads for small cars such as the Toyota Wish, Spacio, Vitz cost between Shs20,000 and Shs30,000 for each pair, whereas the brake pads for bigger cars such as lorries or trailers cost Shs20,000 for each pad.”

How long do brake pads and shoes last?

Brake pads and shoes are generally thought to be good between 30,000-35,000 miles in urban use. In less demanding situations like highway driving in light traffic, brakes may last 80,000 miles or more.