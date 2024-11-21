Where is a car temperature sensor located?

Hello Paul, mine is a simple one, where is the temperature sensor on a car located? Juliet

Hello Juliet, a car has three temperature sensors. The engine coolant temperature (ECT) sensor monitors and relays engine coolant temperature information. The ECT is located on the engine block or thermostat housing.

The external or ambient temperature sensor measures outside temperature, this information is useful to the automatic ventilation system or air conditioning located on the front bumper.

The intake air temperature sensor or mass air flow sensor is positioned between the air cleaner housing and the throttle unit.

This sensor helps the engine management system monitor air intake to determine the optimum air-fuel ratio for efficient burning of fuel in your engine.

The temperature sensor typically looks like a small, round or cylindrical component, often with a metal or plastic body, and a wire attached to it for the electrical connection. Some sensors are built with a single wire, while others may have multiple connections depending on the system they are part of.

To locate the sensor, check the owner’s manual. It may provide the specific location of the sensor in your vehicle.

Look near the radiator hoses. Since the coolant temperature sensor is involved with the engine cooling system, check where the hoses connect to the engine block, thermostat, or cylinder head.