Where you can find the best-selling cars

They dominate Uganda’s roads, from busy taxi parks to village footpaths, yet you will hardly ever see them in a dealership showroom. For years, different vehicle manufacturers have produced many models that have become more popular than others, even within the same brand.

Over the last two decades, some of the most common vehicles on Ugandan roads include the Toyota Corona (popularly known as Kibina), Toyota Corolla (Kikumi), Premio, Ipsum, Nadia, Spacio, Sienta, Nissan Skyline, and Fuga.

But despite their popularity, most, if not all, of these are never sold brand-new in local showrooms. Instead, they arrive as used imports sold in car bonds.

Why used cars dominate

Brian Asiimwe, the sales manager at Corporation for Africa and Overseas (CFAO), formerly Toyota Uganda, explains that there is typically a standard model lineup followed by the company. What comes to the Ugandan or African market is usually predetermined based on market research. Vehicles such as the Premio or Spacio are perceived as popular mainly because they are sold as used imports, already driven and depreciated elsewhere.

“Used vehicles are popular in the Ugandan context but not popular for the region,” Asiimwe says. “Ideally, those sold in Uganda have been predominantly used in Asia with developed markets. Because of lease returns or finance return vehicles, buyers switch to newer models and dispose of the old ones.

When it comes to the Ugandan market and income factors set in, enthusiasts buy used cars at cheaper prices in bonds. That is why you will not find them in local showrooms; they are for specific markets. Toyota produces vehicles customised for different regions, and they come with different specifications.”

Fuel, roads, and regional specs

Several factors determine which vehicles are sold in different regions, and these include functionality, road conditions, and fuel type, being key among them. For instance, diesel engine vehicles are adapted depending on the sulphur content in regional fuels. A Toyota Hilux built for Sub-Saharan Africa is different from one meant for Southeast Asia.

“They might have the same outlook and aesthetics but with different specifications,” Asiimwe explains.

“The Hilux for Sub–Saharan Africa is customised and adapts to the fuel condition. It can take in 50 parts per million (PPM) and above of sulphur content, whereas others take diesel, which has less than 50 PPM of sulphur content.”

Fuel quality also varies per region. Even with trusted brands offering relatively consistent quality, many Ugandan drivers will, at some point, refuel at a station with adulterated fuel.

Vehicles sold in this market must be built with an allowance to handle lower-quality fuel, which would damage models designed for markets such as Thailand or China. Other components, such as underneath protection plates, ground clearance, and suspension systems, also differ depending on the terrain of the target region.

Environments such as hilly or muddy areas in Uganda require tougher setups than smoother roads in other parts of the world.

“Even if you do not buy a vehicle from a dealership, try as much as possible to acquire a vehicle from an authorised distributor to get the right vehicle for the right market,” Asiimwe advises.

“If it is a Toyota not meant for the African market, it will determine the cost of ownership. If you import a vehicle that is not configured to the market specifications, it means you will be in and out of the garage to fix different components.”

While cars such as the Mercedes C200 may be found in used-car bonds, they are not sold through dealerships because not every global model is practical for Uganda’s conditions. PHOTO/ROLAND D NASASIRA

Changing global trends

Gilbert Wavamunno, the managing director at Spear Motors Limited, adds that each manufacturer has internal policies tailored to different markets. For example, Mercedes-Benz works closely with its dealers and adapts to local regulations, such as South Africa’s ban on used car imports, unlike Uganda.

Wavamunno notes that the global market changed after the Covid-19 pandemic. As more carmakers shift to electric and environmentally friendly technologies, some models have been phased out, especially diesel variants.

“Mercedes decided that they cannot develop two versions of the diesel engine; one to meet the Euro 6 latest standards and another to run on poor quality fuel,” he says. “It is why we do not have any diesel engines anymore in Mercedes passenger cars. If you need a diesel Mercedes engine, you are buying a truck such as the

Actros or the Arocs

According to rac.co.uk, Euro 6 is the sixth and latest directive by the European Union to reduce harmful vehicle emissions. Since September 2015, all new cars in Europe must meet these emission standards. The changes have made it harder for manufacturers to continue producing diesel variants for markets with low-quality fuel.

Wavamunno agrees with Asiimwe that vehicles for Africa must be built with an understanding of where and how they will be used. Roads, fuel quality, and user expectations all play a role. While cars such as the Mercedes C200 may be found in used-car bonds, they are not sold through dealerships because not every global model is practical for Uganda’s conditions.

“Saloon cars such as the E and S-Class are not practical for Uganda,” Wavamunno says. “Most enthusiasts of these cars have since moved to the GLE and GLS, a category of vehicles more suitable for Uganda’s roads.”

Showroom vs bonded import

Buying from a showroom guarantees a brand-new car, often with a manufacturer’s warranty, reliable mileage, and easier access to bank financing. However, these benefits come at a cost; showroom cars are typically more expensive due to taxes, dealer overheads, and the latest specs.

In contrast, bonded imports, usually secondhand cars brought in from Japan, the United Kingdom, or United Aran Emirates, are more affordable and widely available in the local market. They often appeal to budget-conscious buyers looking for proven models. However, they come with no warranty, may have tampered mileage, and their condition varies depending on the importer’s standards.

Spare parts may not always be easy to find, and it is up to the buyer to verify the car’s history.

While showrooms offer peace of mind, bonded imports offer flexibility and cost savings. Your choice depends on your budget, risk tolerance, and how much post-sale support you need.

