Ask the Mechanic: Which car is suitable for my special needs child?

Hello Paul, I would like to buy an automatic car for my son to drive and he can only drive an automatic car because of his disability. Can you please advise of a small affordable one?

Jane Rose

Hello Jane Rose, there are suitable options for small cars for your son, in the compact or subcompact segments, that will meet your requirements such as affordability both for ownership and maintenance.

You can consider the Toyota Ractis, which is not too high and easy to get into. It is also roomy and comfortable with easy-to-reach controls and knobs. The Interior has reasonable comfort and convenience amenities such as power windows, air conditioning and a nice radio.

It comes with two fuel-efficient engines; the 1.3 litres (fuel economy 18.2 km/ litre of petrol) and 1.5 litres (15 km/litre of petrol) and costs between Shs20m and Shs23m.

Another choice is the Toyota Spacio, which is renowned for its spacious and comfortable interior. It is easy to get in and out and has accessible knobs, controls and levers. The Spacio offers decent convenience and comfort amenities such as air conditioning, power windows and a good radio. Its fuel economy is about 16 km/litre and the cost of ownership is between Shs25m and Shs27m.

As you look at the above suggestions or any other cars in that category such as the Toyota Raum and Toyota Allex, you must confirm that the car you choose meets your son’s specific needs and abilities. Emphasis should be put on accessibility to the car cabin and ease of reach of all controls, knobs and switches.

Inquire from your son’s mobility specialist if he needs any special gadgets to adapt the car to his specific disability or handicap.

WHY IS THE CAR BATTERY LIGHT FLASHING INTERMITTENTLY?

Hello Paul, my Toyota Prado shows a battery warning light on the dashboard intermittently. Most of the time it is off. My mechanic says the battery and alternator are okay. What could be the problem?

Patrick Okot.

Hello Patrick, the red battery warning light on your dashboard is often caused by a bad alternator or battery. Occasionally, it can be caused by a loose or worn-out engine V-belt. Primarily most engine drive alternators use the V-belt. Should this belt fail, then the engine is unable to drive the alternator for generation of ample charge. Other causes can include broken circuits due to loose connections, damaged wires or corrosion damage to contacts.