Who truly has right of way in Uganda?

It is a peak evening in Kampala. The city throbs with its usual rush-hour frenzy as cars crawl bumper to bumper. Amid the honking and fumes, an ambulance suddenly drives against oncoming traffic on a one-way street, siren wailing. Behind it, a trail of boda bodas, taxis, and private cars follow closely to escape the jam. A few metres ahead, the convoy meets traffic police. The ambulance speeds through, but the motorists who followed are flagged down, fined instantly, and left wondering what went wrong.



This scene is not unusual on Kampala’s roads. It exposes a widespread confusion; who truly has the right of way in Uganda, and under what circumstances?

What the law says

Right of way, as defined under Section 123 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998, refers to the legal privilege that allows certain vehicles or road users to proceed while others must yield. It is a principle designed to maintain order and safety on the roads, yet it is often misunderstood or abused.

Driving instructor James Mulakha describes it as “a legal instrument granting a motorist, rider, or pedestrian permission to move first while others wait.” The law gives this right to authorised emergency and State vehicles such as ambulances, fire trucks, police cars, and those used for military purposes. The Minister of Works and Transport may designate others through a statutory order.

Who is entitled?

Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander Michael Kananura says the vehicles and individuals legally entitled to right of way include the President, Vice President, visiting heads of state, the prime minister, Chief Justice, Deputy Chief Justice, Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Parliament, as well as emergency vehicles on active duty.

Insights from a Daily Monitor article published in August 2021 further clarify that traditional leaders and private security vehicles do not automatically enjoy rights of way unless they are on an authorised mission.



Dr Steven Kasiima (PhD), a traffic expert, formerly head of the directorate of Uganda traffic police and road safety, notes that misunderstandings often arise because many road users mistakenly yield to vehicles flashing lights or sounding sirens, assuming they are authorised.

Pedestrians also have right of way at zebra crossings and at traffic lights when the signal directs vehicles to stop. However, not all vehicles flashing lights or sounding sirens qualify for priority. Funeral service vehicles, for instance, are not entitled to right of way. Likewise, convoys of dignitaries with police escorts are only valid if the lead vehicle is clearly marked as a traffic car.

Misuse and illegal sirens

Some motorists have taken advantage of the confusion by illegally installing sirens, flashing lights, and alarms in their private cars. These drivers imitate emergency vehicles to force others off the road. “This is an unlawful act,” says Kananura. “We continue to mount operations against such motorists, and the cases have significantly reduced.”

Dr Kasiima notes that this misuse not only violates traffic laws but also endangers public safety. Authorities urge the public to report such abuses to prevent accidents and maintain road discipline.

Penalties for violations

Under Uganda’s Express Penalty Scheme (EPS), failing to yield right of way to emergency vehicles can attract fines of Shs100,000. Kananura emphasises that these penalties underline the importance of compliance and the seriousness with which the law protects authorised road users.

Even vehicles with a genuine right of way are not immune to the law. Entitlement does not excuse reckless driving. Drivers of emergency vehicles must exercise caution and will be held responsible if their actions cause accidents. State motorcades are also not exempt, with victims entitled to compensation in case of incidents. President Museveni has, for example, previously ordered compensation for individuals injured in presidential motorcade incidents.

When right of way is abused

Abuse of right of way continues to be a concern. In Mpigi, an ambulance driver was arrested for using the vehicle to transport a dead body, pretending to be responding to an emergency.

“That is wrong,” Kananura stresses. “Let ambulances be used for their intended emergencies. We will heighten our intelligence systems to prosecute those misusing vehicles with right of way for personal reasons.”

Lessons for road users

Driving instructor James Mulakha advises that patience and discipline remain the cornerstone of road safety. He reminds motorists that failing to yield when required by law constitutes an offence and attracts penalties. Learner drivers, he adds, must ensure their cars are clearly marked with the word “Learner” and that they follow all standard traffic rules.

Traffic officer James Okiru notes that motorists should always wait for official communication from traffic officers before resuming movement when right of way has been given. Pedestrians, too, can be penalised for crossing roads when vehicles with right of way are flagged to move.

A regional perspective

Uganda’s laws on right of way are largely similar to those in neighbouring Kenya and Tanzania. In all three countries, emergency vehicles on duty such as ambulances, police, and fire brigades, take priority, followed by the President’s motorcade and designated State officials. However, Kenya and Tanzania have introduced heavier fines and stricter enforcement against misuse of sirens and flashing lights, measures Uganda may need to strengthen to curb persistent abuse.

A matter of responsibility

Ultimately, right of way is not a privilege to be exploited but a legal measure designed to preserve order and save lives. Misunderstanding or abusing it only adds to the chaos on Uganda’s already congested roads.

Road safety starts with awareness and respect. When the sirens sound and the flashing lights appear, take a moment to think; not every vehicle that demands the road deserves it.

Top five mistakes to avoid

•Assuming every vehicle with flashing lights or sirens has legal right of way: Many private cars equip sirens or blue lights illegally. Traffic authorities caution such misuse and treat it as an offence.

Avoid it: Unless you are sure the vehicle is a verified emergency/official unit, do not automatically yield or try to follow.

•Failing to yield at roundabouts or intersections: In Uganda the rule is: give way to vehicles already on the roundabout; at intersections without signs, yield appropriately.

Avoid it: Approach cautiously, check for traffic already in the circle or from your right, then proceed when safe.

•Overtaking or changing lanes impulsively in dense traffic: With Kampala’s traffic congestion, sudden lane-changes or overtaking increase crash risk. When you are also reacting to vehicles that may or may not have priority, complexity rises.

Avoid it: Keep a safe following distance, signal well ahead, anticipate others’ actions, and avoid weaving recklessly.

•Pedestrians crossing outside designated zones or failing to check for priority vehicles: Pedestrians too must respect crossing rules and give way when required.

Avoid it: Use zebra crossings or footbridges, stop behind kerbs, look and listen for traffic (including lateral/behind movements) before stepping out.

•Assuming “right of way” gives you licence to drive recklessly: Even authorised vehicles must still drive responsibly. Having priority does not mean immunity from liability.

Avoid it: If you are in an eligible vehicle (such as ambulance, police escort), maintain caution, adhere to signals, and respect other road users.