Why are my brakes not maintaining pressure?

Hello Paul, I own a 2005 Toyota Probox that I love very much. However, its brakes do not maintain pressure. What could be the cause? James

Hello James, there must be a problem with the brake fluid hydraulic system pressure. Brake fluid is crucial for building the hydraulic brake pressure needed to promptly stop your car. Brake fluid also carries out other functions such as corrosion inhibiting and cooling of the brake system to enhance performance and protection.

To find out why your car’s brakes lack pressure, start by inspecting the condition of the brake fluid. If brake fluid has turned to colour brown or black, this is a sign of ageing and contamination with dirt or corrosion from accumulated moisture. This contamination will reduce the hydraulic effect of brake fluid. As a result, brake fluid will not be able to build sufficient hydraulic pressure.

Also, check for brake fluid leaks at seals and lines (pipes) from the master cylinder to the wheel slave cylinders on the calipers. A brake fluid leak reduces the hydraulic pressure. Failure of the master cylinder due to worn out seals or pistons will cause a loss of brake pressure. A good mechanic should be able to identify and resolve the faulty component.

Why is my engine oil dark before service?

Hello Paul, I have a 2018 Hyundai with a 1.6 litre petrol engine and six-speed automatic gearbox. This car has done 40,000kms and is always serviced on time. The oil is checked monthly and while the level does not drop, it is always black. Should I be concerned? Justus

Hello Justus, engine oil is an important aspect of engine health. However, the black colour of your Hyundai’s engine oil should not be of grave concern, especially if the oil levels are okay and you use the recommended engine oil grade and viscosity during routine oil service. Ordinarily, good engine oils will change colour from a yellowish clear colour to a dark colour since engine oil works in the harshest and hottest engine conditions.

Reputable engine oil is blended with special additives to help cool the very hot engine metallic components as it lubricates surfaces between them to prevent metal shear damage. Engine oil cleans soot and dirt with detergent molecules while it remains in suspension to carry away this dirt for filtering. As it works hard, engine oil colour will change to a darker shade. There are, however, some issues you need to take note of when considering the condition of your engine oil.

Choosing the correct engine oil. Car manufacturers such as Hyundai recommend engine oil types based on viscosity (ability to flow at different temperatures) and performance grades indicated in the oil specifications of the user manual. The correct oil is determined after the manufacturer carries out rigorous testing. Using the wrong oil in your engine is likely to alter your engine’s performance and protection.

Oil service intervals. Since engine oil works hard, its performance and protection functions will deteriorate overtime. The lifespan of a car’s engine oil depends on the blend and quality. Superior performance engine oils such as those which are fully synthetic have better performance and longer oil drain intervals than the cheaper mineral grade oils. Ensure that you abide by the manufacturer recommended service schedule.

Car operating conditions. A very hard working car, driving in hot and dusty or extremely cold conditions is likely to have faster deterioration of engine oil colour.

Engine tuning. A clean air filter, good spark plugs and a working Positive Crank case Ventilator (PVC) will maintain good engine oil condition. In the event that these parts are dirty, aged or damaged, they will contribute to the engine oil becoming dark faster.

Engine condition. If the engine is in a poor running condition with overheating, poor combustion, cross flow or internal leak of coolant into the engine as well as severe internal engine wear, it will face premature darkening of engine coolant. While it is normal for engine oil to become dark, it is prudent to keep checking that the above conditions are normal. Any fault to the engine should be handled promptly.

What does check engine light mean?

Hello Paul, I own a Nadia model 1999 which I have driven for the past two years. It has been okay until recently when the check engine light started displaying on the dashboard and when it appears, the gears are hard to change. When I park, however, it starts normally and this happens at least once a week. What could be the problem? Natasha

Hello Natasha, a check engine light can be emission-related or due to engine electrical faults. These will reduce the performance of the engine and subsequently affect gear shifts. The automatic gearbox shifts respond to the engine performance. If the engine has reduced performance, the gearbox shifts become erratic.