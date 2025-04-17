Why do my car’s lights flicker?

Hello Paul, my dashboard lights have been flickering intermittently, and sometimes the headlights dim when I am driving at night. I have heard this could be related to the alternator or the electrical system. Can you help me identify what might be causing this issue and should I be worried that it could leave me stranded or cause further damage to the car? David





Flickering dashboard lights and headlights should be investigated promptly, as they can indicate an underlying issue that might leave you stranded, especially if your lights fail while driving at night. There are several possible causes, most of which are electrical.

A faulty alternator may not generate sufficient voltage to power the car’s ignition system and other electrical components. This can result in flickering dashboard and headlight illumination, especially when additional systems are in use.

Loose or poor electrical connections, such as corroded battery terminals, faulty alternator connections, or damaged wiring, can cause irregular power flow, leading to flickering lights. An overloaded electrical system is another potential cause.