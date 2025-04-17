Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

Why do my car’s lights flicker?

Scroll down to read the article

A faulty alternator may not generate sufficient voltage to power the car’s ignition system and other electrical components. File photo

By  Paul Kaganzi

Hello Paul, my dashboard lights have been flickering intermittently, and sometimes the headlights dim when I am driving at night. I have heard this could be related to the alternator or the electrical system. Can you help me identify what might be causing this issue and should I be worried that it could leave me stranded or cause further damage to the car? David


Flickering dashboard lights and headlights should be investigated promptly, as they can indicate an underlying issue that might leave you stranded, especially if your lights fail while driving at night. There are several possible causes, most of which are electrical.

A faulty alternator may not generate sufficient voltage to power the car’s ignition system and other electrical components. This can result in flickering dashboard and headlight illumination, especially when additional systems are in use.

Loose or poor electrical connections, such as corroded battery terminals, faulty alternator connections, or damaged wiring, can cause irregular power flow, leading to flickering lights. An overloaded electrical system is another potential cause.

>>>>Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

Recommended for you

  1. PRIME Why has my car wheel hub bearing failed?

  2. PRIME Where can I hide documents in my car?

  3. PRIME URC wants private operators to invest in passenger trains