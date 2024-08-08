Ask the Mechanic: Why do the gauges on my car keep changing as I drive?

My car’s computer gauge has a normal mark and the needle usually stays on it during a journey. However, sometimes it goes a bit higher and sometimes lower. Is this okay or does it indicate a problem?

David.

Hello David,

The gauge on your car instrument cluster helps to measure and display the amount, level and contents of vital fluids. There are several important gauges on your car instrument cluster and these provide information about engine coolant temperature, engine oil pressure, fuel level or battery charging status. Different cars have unique displays of this vital information. The commonly displayed gauges are those that provide engine temperature and fuel tank level information.

It is not unusual for a car gauge needle to fluctuate slightly upwards or downwards during normal operation since these gauges monitor changing information about the engine temperature and fuel levels, in real time, as you move. A change in engine temperature upwards or downwards as you drive in slow traffic or faster on the highway will be reflected by varying positions of the temperature gauge needle.

It should be noted that significant upward or downward changes of the temperature gauge needle for prolonged inconsistent periods could be a cause for concern. An engine temperature gauge erratic display could be a result of faulty cooling system components such as a damaged thermostat, faulty cooling fans, bad coolant temperature sensor, clogged radiator or air pockets in the cooling system as well as low coolant level.

Often, after refuelling at the pump, some car fuel gauges may only show the correct fuel level information after you drive the car for a short distance and the fuel settles in the tank for the gauge to make a correct reading.

If you are uncertain about the performance of the above gauges on your car after observing them keenly, contact a mechanic who will inspect them and confirm normal operation.

SHOULD I FILL MY CAR TANK WITH FUEL WHEN PARKING FOR LONG?

I travel often and have to always park my car. Should I fill my tank with fuel when I store it?

Junior

Hello Junior, you ought to fill your tank with fuel when you store it. This is a good practice to help avoid moisture build-up in your fuel tank due to condensation. This moisture or water accumulation will contaminate or break down the fuel. This causes poor engine performance when you drive the car.

Condensation and moisture buildup in the fuel tank can cause corrosion which can damage metallic components in the fuel system as well as cause leaks in the fuel tank if it is metallic. Most modern cars have plastic fuel tanks which are not prone to rust damage.