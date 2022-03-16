Why does my car cut power?

I recently bought a Mark II grand 2002 model. Before buying, a diagnosis check was carried out and everything was fine except a little issue with the AC sensor which I was told was not much of a problem. However, my car cuts power while driving. It goes off for a second and then picks up again by itself. Kindly advise. Bright

Hello Bright, intermittent loss of engine power or acceleration can be caused by fuel starvation or a leak on the air intake system. Fuel supply maintenance for your Mark II requires renewal of the fuel filter every 100,000kms. Often, this is overlooked. A dirty or clogged fuel filter will cause erratic performance or intermittent engine power loss.

Worst case scenario is the damage to the fuel pump and injectors, which will cause a no-start condition. The air intake system is crucial for acceleration and steady engine idling. A leaking or clogged intake system, especially between the air filter housing and throttle can cause intermittent engine loss of power or stalling when you load it during steering or use of consumers such as the AC. Have the intake tunnel been inspected and your air cleaner maintained? A dirty air cleaner will allow soot and dust to penetrate and damage the throttle unit.