Why does my car fail to start?

Hello Paul, I have a Subaru Legacy B4 model 2004, 2.0 with k25 power. Sometimes, after just a few minutes of the car being parked, it refuses to start right away. It will, however, start at second try. What could be the problem? Martin

Hello Martin, your Subaru’s erratic start failure may be a result of an electrical fault. The range of possibilities is wide and definitely requires inspection or a computer diagnosis rather than a remote diagnosis. The symptoms you describe will require a good car repair technician to check power supply from the battery, including the terminals.