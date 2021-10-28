Why does my car have increased soot deposits after fitting a new engine?

When the wrong Toyota ECM is fitted to your car, it cannot communicate effectively with the Suzuki engine management sensors so it will just deliver unregulated spark and fuel

My computer for Suzuki Vitara engine, electronic fuel injection 16 valve was recently changed to that of a Toyota Corona A100 (kikumi). However, the spark plugs are now surrounded with black soot. What could be the problem?Kaliisa



Hello Kaliisa, your Suzuki is not burning fuel optimally because it has the wrong computer. In the modern electronic fuel injection internal combustion engines, the engine management computer (ECM) plays an important role of controlling the ignition system (burning fuel and air mixture) relying on information from different sensors monitoring emission, engine temperature, engine speed and timing of camshafts. As such, the ECM is built to work within preset parameters.

When the wrong Toyota ECM is fitted to your car, it cannot communicate effectively with the Suzuki engine management sensors so it will just deliver unregulated spark and fuel.

This leads to incomplete combustion of fuel air mixture which leaves unburnt fuel or soot deposits in the combustion chamber and on your spark plugs.

You may need to find the correct engine computer to resolve this.