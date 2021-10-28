Why does my engine suddenly switch off?

By Paul D. Kaganzi More by this Author

My car engine switches itself on and off so much that I have to find someone to jump start the car every day. The battery is also on and off yet I bought it less than three months ago. What could be the problem? Juliet



Hello Juliet, it seems your car has two problems; intermittent engine stalling as well as a faulty battery charging system. When the car engine suddenly stops or stalls, this can be caused by a leak on the engine vacuum system which ordinarily helps to stabilise engine running.

On the other hand, a faulty car charging system or bad alternator can cause an engine stall, especially when you operate one or more power consumers such as air conditioning or the headlights. This will most likely be a faulty alternator which is supposed to charge your car battery during engine running and give it ample charge to start.

The on and off battery charge you have described is a symptom of a bad alternator. An inspection of your car’s charging system (battery, terminals, circuits and alternator) will confirm this remote diagnosis. Occasionally, a faulty charging system circuit will affect the performance of the alternator.