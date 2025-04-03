I drive a Toyota Harrier, but my stabiliser bar does not seem to last long enough. In the last three years, I have had to replace the bar twice; it normally breaks close to the endpoints. What could be the cause? Tony





Hello Tony, the stabiliser bar is important to your Toyota Harrier suspension system because it helps to keep the car balanced and stable as you drive. It should cause concern if your stabiliser bar keeps breaking near the endpoints. There are a couple of possible causes you need to rule out to identify the trouble-causer. Loose or misaligned connections of the stabiliser bar to the suspension, such as stabiliser bushes and clamps, can cause premature breaking of this bar due to excessive stress.

A poorly fitted stabiliser bar, use of a wrong stabiliser bar or fitting a repaired (welded and painted) stabiliser bar (a common practice downtown) will lead to premature failure. Poor wheel alignment or uneven suspension will put a lot of stress on the stabiliser, which results in damage. Corrosion damage of the stabiliser bar you fit will also cause premature failure.

Ensure you have your car's suspension system and connections to the stabiliser system inspected properly before replacement. Also, carefully examine the stabiliser bar you buy from downtown to confirm that it is not a locally and poorly fabricated stabiliser bar whose designer did not take into consideration the weight and suspension stresses of your Harrier.