Why does my steering shake when braking?

Hello Paul, I own a 2003 Toyota Corona Premio ZZT240, and I have been driving it for several years now. However, there is one issue that has been bothering me. When driving at speeds above 60 km/h and I apply the brakes to slow down or stop, the steering wheel shakes vigorously. This feels unnatural, especially since the car has been performing well up until now. What could be causing this problem?Rodney





Hello Rodney, the shaking or juddering of the steering wheel could be caused by a couple of factors. One possibility is unevenly worn brake discs or rotors. Brake disc rotors can wear out over time, especially if low-quality, counterfeit brake pads have been used. These cheap pads can cause uneven damage to the rotor, leading to thinning or warping on the surface.

When this happens, the brake pads may grip unevenly, causing juddering when braking at speeds of 50 km/h or more. This vibration can be transmitted from the brake discs through the steering linkage or rack assembly, making the steering wheel shake.

Another possible cause is worn or loose suspension and steering linkage components. The suspension components, such as ball joints, suspension plate bushes, and upper control arms, are critical in maintaining the connection between the wheel hub, axle, and car frame.

If these components are damaged or worn out, the forces from braking at high speeds may not be properly absorbed, leading to violent vibrations that can be felt in the steering.

I recommend having a qualified mechanic inspect the condition of both your brake disc rotors and front suspension components to determine which may be causing the problem.