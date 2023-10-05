Why does my Volvo have persistent ABS faults?

Hello Paul, I have a problem with my Volvo S80 2006. The ABS and headlamp fault code comes up and I read the fault codes to be C003401 / P05004. I had this problem before and the sensor and wheel bearing were changed. However, the fault code came up again. I only seem to get the code after driving short trips. Jacob.

Hello Jacob, the Volvo diagnostic trouble code C003401 is an ABS system fault communication. The right front wheel module reports a failure of the speed sensor or its circuit. If your mechanic has replaced the correct sensor (RH Front) and wheel hub bearing with notches, then the ABS circuit should be inspected to conform resistance, presence of broken circuit or short circuit to the ground and supply voltage. A good mechanic should be able to carry out the above tests.