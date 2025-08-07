Hello Paul, my car now leans slightly to the left even on a flat surface, and I am not sure what is causing it. Could something underneath be broken or worn out, such as the suspension? How can I tell what is wrong without guessing or wasting money on unnecessary repairs?

Brian

Hello Brian, you are right to be concerned about your car leaning to the left side while parking or driving on a level surface. It is dangerous for a car to lean on one side because this compromises stability, handling and road safety, especially when driving fast through bends or steering around sharp corners. Driving a car which leans to one side is likely to damage the chassis, as well as the tyres. Besides, it is very uncomfortable or unnerving for you and your passengers to ride in a leaning car. There are a couple of reasons that could make your car lean to the left while driving on a flat surface. Worn-out or damaged suspension and chassis components; extremely low tyre pressure or riding on different (lower) tyre sizes on one side.

Suspension parts such as shock absorbers, airmatic dampers (for cars with air suspension), and coil springs can cause a lower ride height when damaged. This will cause leaning on the side of the damaged suspension components. Thankfully, this can be resolved. Get a good mechanic to measure the height between the centre of each wheel cap and the edge of the side fender or wheel arch directly over the tyre. This will help to establish how much the car is leaning to one side and will give your mechanic grounds to inspect the coil springs, shock absorbers or any other suspension components that may have broken down and caused the lean. Different tyre pressures or tyre sizes can cause a car to lean to one side. Extremely low tyre pressure on one side or smaller tyre/wheel sizes on one side can lead to leaning.

Try to balance or match your tyre pressure and wheel sizes before driving to prevent this issue. Your car's user manual, fuel flap, or driver door pillar contain the tyre size and pressure details you should refer to. A damaged car frame and chassis can also cause leaning. This is common in accident-damaged cars that were not professionally repaired using chassis liner equipment to restore the chassis or frame to its original design and dimensions. A car with a poorly aligned chassis will tend to lean on one side and may be difficult to control or handle on the road. Having a professional mechanic inspect your car will help quickly identify the cause and solution for the leaning problem.



