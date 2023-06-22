Why is my car losing engine oil? 

I bought a Toyota Vanguard at the bond in February 2023. However, I have now noticed that I have to top up oil twice before service date. I was advised to use a lighter type of oil but although there is no leak, I am still losing oil. The car has no single malfunction. What could be the cause? Pamella

Hello Pamella, ordinarily, a car engine of the same age as your Vanguard should lose about half a litre of engine oil during a drain interval of 5,000kms and most of this oil is lost through the emission and ventilation systems. Toping up with two litres between service intervals means that the engine leaks oil externally through damaged oil seals or internally due to worn out piston rings. Have the car inspected for leaking external seals.

A professional engine compression test will confirm if it leaks internally and if so, then the engine may require an overhaul. Loosing engine oil is not a Vanguard problem but rather, it is due to maintenance challenges.



The car manufacturer recommends using fully synthetic 5W30 engine oil for the 2AZ FE Toyota engine in your car. Synthetic oils are blended with special additives that give them superior ability to protect the engine against harmful dirt, sludge, corrosion and metal sheer. The synthetic oils also perform better in terms of flow rate and prompt engine lubrication, maintaining high performance qualities and cooling over a wider temperature range and for the duration of the service interval.

The synthetic-based oils also protect lubrication sensitive technology in your engine such as Variable Valve Timing (VVTi) and timing chain technology.