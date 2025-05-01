Why is my car making strange engine noises?

Hello Paul, I drive a 2009 Subaru Impreza, and recently, I have been hearing a strange noise from the engine. It starts when I accelerate, and it is worrying me. What could be the possible cause of the noise, and should I take it to a mechanic immediately?

Moses Kamoga

Hello Moses, strange engine noises in vehicles, particularly in older Subarus, can often be traced back to lubrication issues or worn-out components. One of the primary causes of such noises is lubrication failure, which can affect critical engine parts such as the timing chain, valve lifters, or pistons. Low or poor-quality engine oil, or oil that has not been changed in a while, can lead to reduced lubrication performance. As a result, you might hear clattering or ticking noises from the timing chain, valve lifters, or pistons.

These noises are a sign of accelerated wear and tear on the engine, which can lead to more serious problems if left unaddressed. To prevent this, it is essential to regularly check the level and condition of the engine oil. If the oil appears dirty or is at a low level, it should be changed along with the oil filter.

Fresh, high-quality oil will help ensure that engine components remain lubricated and operate smoothly, reducing the likelihood of damaging noises. Another common culprit for strange noises is the V belt, particularly if the belt is worn out, torn, or if the V belt roller bearings are damaged. When you accelerate, a bad V belt or pulley can cause a whining or squealing sound.

This is often an early warning sign of wear, and if left unchecked, a snapped V belt can cause the alternator and coolant pump to stop functioning. In older Subaru models, a snapped V belt may also cause the steering pump to fail, making the vehicle difficult or impossible to steer.

To prevent these issues, routine maintenance is crucial. During regular check-ups, a mechanic should inspect the condition of the V belts and roller bearings, replacing them if they show signs of wear. Taking care of these components can significantly extend the life of your engine and ensure your Subaru runs smoothly.