Why is my Corolla Fielder losing power in slow traffic

Hello Paul, I have 2007 Toyota fielder which recently started to experience a sudden loss of acceleration mostly in jam or when the AC is on. I have tried different mechanics and replaced different sensors but the problem has persisted, what could be the course? And how can be repaired? Enock





Hello Enock, losing engine power suddenly when driving your 2007 Toyota Fielder in slow traffic or when you need to use your AC on a very hot day can be very frustrating. It’s even worse when costly replacement of different sensors yields no positive results. There are other areas or potential trouble causers your mechanic should investigate to resolve this problem. These include a dirty or faulty fuel system, a faulty ignition system, a dirty or faulty air intake system and a review of the engine management sensors using precision computerized diagnosis and replacement of culprits with new parts. A dirty fuel system filter can impede or damage the fuel pump which causes low fuel pressure and reduced engine performance. Fuel pressure can be monitored using a diagnostic tool. If found below threshold a replacement of the fuel filter and pump is recommended.

Occasionally the fuel pump regulator failure can cause a breakdown of the fuel system. This too should be evaluated. Faulty ignition system components can include spark plugs, ignition coils or ignition coil module whose failure will lead to loss of power or poor engine performance. Damaged or worn parts should be replaced. The air intake system can affect engine power if any of its components are dirty or faulty. Check the air cleaner element for excessive dirt, lose or torn leaking air intake pipe or a dirty throttle valve which all contribute to engine power loss. Resolve by replacing the air cleaner, tightening intake pipe or cleaning the throttle valve with carburetor cleaner. Sometimes failure of engine management sensors such as the air flow sensor, throttle position sensor or camshaft position sensor can cause poor engine performance. The computer diagnosis can help identify the problematic sensor. It’s ideal to replace it with a new one as a used sensor may also be faulty.