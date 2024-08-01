Why is my generator leaking?

Hello Paul, my Toyota RAV4’s radiator has developed a unique leak on the plastic top. This has happened twice and I have had to replace the radiators. I am wondering why and what I can do. Raymond.





Hello Raymond, the plastic radiator top will crack and leak engine coolant if it is damaged by corrosion, which is caused by aged engine coolant or an episode of overheating. Before your service provider replaces the damaged radiator, they ought to inspect your coolant condition and confirm whether it is due for service. Most coolant on the market recommends renewal every two years to avoid corrosion and lubrication or protection of vital cooling system components.