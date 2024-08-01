Why is my generator leaking?
What you need to know:
- Most coolant on the market recommends renewal every two years to avoid corrosion and lubrication or protection of vital cooling system components.
Hello Paul, my Toyota RAV4’s radiator has developed a unique leak on the plastic top. This has happened twice and I have had to replace the radiators. I am wondering why and what I can do. Raymond.
Hello Raymond, the plastic radiator top will crack and leak engine coolant if it is damaged by corrosion, which is caused by aged engine coolant or an episode of overheating. Before your service provider replaces the damaged radiator, they ought to inspect your coolant condition and confirm whether it is due for service. Most coolant on the market recommends renewal every two years to avoid corrosion and lubrication or protection of vital cooling system components.
I would inspect the engine cooling fan and components of the cooling system too, such as the thermostat and water pump to rule out overheating. In the short term, your service provider could use a radiator stop leak additive (available in some independent parts shops) to eliminate the leakage in case it is through a hairline crack. You can also find an experienced radiator repair technician to replace only the radiator top.