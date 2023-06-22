Why it is key to have a trusted mechanic

Some people say that ‘too many cooks spoil the soup’. This is the same adage Alex Kadoli, a mechanic at Dalas Auto Limited in Kampala, uses to describe motorists who roam from one garage to another looking for the perfect mechanic. According to Kadoli, all mechanics make mistakes but finding one you can trust is key.



According to burtbrothers.com, years ago, finding the right mechanic involved asking five of your closest friends who they have used and what their experience was. Review sites have made this legwork easier. A quick search online can help point you in the direction of some of the top car repair shops in your local area. Once you have narrowed your search, check out the businesses themselves. Do you feel comfortable taking your car there? Is it clean? Are employees welcoming? Answering these questions may help you make a decision, but ultimately, your choice of mechanics will come down to your personal experience with the service staff when you take your car in. Were they able to diagnose and resolve your issue in a professional manner?

“Like specialists in any field, mechanics come with varying personalities, expertise, and operational styles. Look for a mechanic that matches your needs. If you own an international car that requires specialty parts, you will want to find a shop whose technicians are trained in repairing that make of car. Do not shy away from asking a mechanic what qualifications they have,” the experts advise.

Maintenance

One disadvantage of jumping from one garage to the next is the inability to keep your car in the best mechanical condition. This is especially because most garages are out to make money and will in most cases exaggerate the problem.

“There are motorists who get a service quotation from one garage and choose to service the car at a different garage. For example, if you get a Shs5m quotation from one garage, you might think they have inflated the cost and rush to a different garage where it is reduced by Shs1m. However, the cost of such a reduction is usually getting your car fixed with fake spare parts which will be costly in the long run,” Kadoli explains.

Building trust

If your car is repaired and there is a complaint to raise, it is better to address it with the same garage or mechanic because they understand your car and will take record of its mechanical history.

Besides, when you go to a different garage, there is a possibility that they may not fix the car immediately but contact the garage you visited first. If they do not, a mechanic intent on just making money will remove a genuine part and replace it with a defunct one, especially after realising that you are willing to pay.

Specialist garages

Different mechanics and garages specialise in repairing specific car brands or offering specific spare parts. For example, when you take your Range Rover to a Toyota-specialist garage, a mechanic well versed in repairing Toyota cars will attempt to repair your Range Rover, doing a lot of guesswork and causing more faults in the long run.

‘‘Having a car mechanic you can trust is key to feeling confident that when you take your car in to be checked and repaired you are not getting ripped off or sold parts that you do not really need. Most importantly you need to be sure that your car is safe to be on the road and will not cause an accident

Easy to sell

When your car is serviced by one mechanic, they understand its mechanical history and when you want to make a sale, you can always refer the prospective buyer to your mechanic. A mechanic without your car’s mechanical history will give the buyer misleading information, which might deter them from making an offer.

Being denied warrant

Some car parts and vehicles, especially those sold brand new from dealerships are sold with warrant. When you experience a mechanical problem regardless of where you are, they have the capacity to send a car carrier for rescue. However, when you opt for repairs at any garage, the warranty may be cancelled.

It is critical to develop a relationship of mutual trust and respect with your mechanic. When you can trust them to be open and honest with you and perform quality repairs, you will be happier with your service.