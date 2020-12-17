We all have that one thing or brand we love to bits and are willing to go the extra mile to get. The same goes with cars. These Subaru owners share why it must be a Subaru or nothing, writes Joan Salmon

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

Yasin Mbowa

Mbowa is a proud owner of a Forester 207 SG5, which he says has served him faithfully. “My Subaru’s performance is amazing and, therefore, I do not have to strain the engine,” he says. Having owned it for one-and-a-half years, Mbowa says as long as it is serviced on time, he does not have to keep going to the garage. “While I service my car every two to three months, I have never been to the garage for mechanical faults, save for add-ons,” he adds.

He shares that while many complain about Subaru’s high maintenance costs, for him it is lack of Subaru dealerships in the country. “As such, people take their cars to any mechanic, even when they are just guessing. The key is finding one proper garage and sticking to it,” he says.

Mbowa adds that the Techtronic gearbox systematically allows you to switch from manual to automatic transmission seamlessly. He also loves that his car is an all-wheel drive meaning that only the tyre in contact with the ground receives power.

“This gives the car better torque, especially when I am stuck as power is sent only where it is needed,” he says. While he may not be a speed merchant, Mbowa says stability is important when driving and his Forester gives him this. However, on days he drives fast, Mbowa says he still feels safe since the car brakes perfectly.

Just like most Subaru owners, he has succumbed to the add-on bug, adding grip clips which cost him Shs160,000. “They are important because with our kind of roads, the clips used to hold the car easily wear out.”

To deal with the losses one may incur owing to vandalism, theft or accidents, he says comprehensive insurance is the solution.



Prossy Twebaze

Twebaze owns a Forester Turbo 2003 model and says Subaru’s ability to challenge the status quo and push safety technologies forward is among the many reasons she puts her trust in the Subaru brand. “Subaru EyeSight technology gives you an extra set of eyes on the road, not forgetting peace of mind with features such as Automatic Collision Notification, SOS Emergency Assistance, and roadside assistance,” she says.

No wonder, after three years of use, all Twebaze can say is that unless it is an upgrade, she is not ready to trade her Subaru for another car type. Twebaze is not speed shy and with a Turbo engine, she attests to the great feeling on hitting the high speeds. “The engine and transmission combination makes an incredibly smooth operation. However, in regular driving, the Forester is relaxed, surefooted and extremely smooth, even on the nastiest roads,” she adds.

Advertisement



Arnold Kavuma

Kavuma loves speed and believes driving should be fun and thrilling. The owner of a 2005 model five speed turbo charged manual Subaru Impreza WRX says his car is agile and easily negotiates corners even at high speeds. “It is blue, with a rumbling and roaring sound. It can also be economical, consuming one litre for every eight kilometres on a normal drive,” he says.

Working towards making his car unique, Kavuma has given it several add-ons such as a VF36 Turbo to make it faster. There is also a six-pack copper clutch, which he says is for better transmission, does not easily wear out and handles more aggressive driving.

With all the love he has put into his car, Kavuma says he can never go for another car type but a Subaru. “It must be a Subaru GVB because it is the current model.”

The speed merchant is amazed when people ask where Subaru drivers are rushing to. “The car has the potential to race, why not use it?” he asks.