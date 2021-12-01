Why you should consider an electric motorcycle

Cylindrical battery cells are combined to come up with a large battery pack. PHOTO/Roland D. Nasasira

By  Roland D. Nasasira

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

The electric motorcycle could become the in thing for various reasons. For starters, it is environmentally friendly and silent. It does not produce fumes, does not require oil or even fuel to run.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the number of electric cars, buses, vans and heavy trucks is expected to hit 145 million by 2030. 

