Why you should embrace car-free days

In 2012, Uganda adopted the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) policy and the design of the pilot NMT corridor from Namirembe Road to Luwum Street started. The corridor was finished in May 2020, during the first Covid-19 induced lockdown. It was meant to increase the recognition of walking and cycling in transport, planning, design and infrastructure development which encourages the provision of safe infrastructure for pedestrians and cyclists.

To supplement the contribution of the non-motorised transport corridor towards protection of the vulnerable road user category, especially pedestrians, approximately three years since the NMT corridor was opened to the public, on March 26, Uganda held its first Car-Free Day.

Organised under the theme; ‘road safety and air quality’, the objective of the day was to raise awareness about safe streets for Kampala City and suburb dwellers. It was also organised as one of the key steps to promoting co-existence of all road users, especially pedestrians, motorists and motorcyclists, raise road safety awareness, but also to reduce air pollution in a congested city whose roads are largely built for vehicles.

Plan

A section of city roads such as Speke and Shimon Roads, Nile Avenue, Luwum Street and Buganda Road were closed off from vehicle and motorcycle traffic to mark the day, the first of its kind in Uganda.

Winstone Katushabe, the commissioner for transport regulation and safety at the Ministry of Works and Transport, says even when there are facilities for pedestrians such as the NMT corridor, they are not being appreciated and have been constantly abused by motorcyclists and sometimes, vehicles.

“It is high time we start realising and appreciating why such provisions are put in place. Roads are built for people but not for vehicles and it is important you (public) understands this. If you have roads meant for vehicles, it means people will never do business. This is why we are advocating for more provisions and alternatives to the non-motorised transport corridors to be used by those pedestrians and cyclists since they do not pollute air as automobiles and factories do. Car-free days will also allow the public to enjoy their city without the usual traffic,” Katushabe explains.

“We are gazetting some areas or streets of the city primarily for use by pedestrians where you park your car somewhere and walk the rest of the distance. We also plan to extend this initiative to other cities,” he adds.

Environment

David Luyimbazi, the deputy executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority says Kampala is one of the cities with the worst air quality all over the world.

“Holding car-free days is one of the many steps towards reducing air pollution. As a city, the level of pollution in Kampala is worse than the required levels set by the World Health Organisation,” Luyimbazi says.

Effects of car emissions

Umarashid Gulooba, the acting school doctor at Makerere University Business School, says car-free days are a way of reducing air pollution, especially from vehicles. When exposed to car fumes, you are susceptible to different types of allergies.

“When inhaled, there will be aerial obstruction, asthmatic attacks as well as breathing difficulty. This varies with age. The very young and older individuals are affected most. If you previously had Covid-19, have asthma, a history of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) or a chronic lung condition, the effect from the car fumes will be worse than someone without the above conditions,” Gulooba explains.

Brighten Abaho, the research and policy officer at Centre for Policy Analysis says car-free days are an opportunity to communicate to the world that other road users such as pedestrians, persons with disabilities and cyclists are also entitled to using the road and need to do so knowing that they are safe.

“Car-free days are a great way to raise awareness about road safety and alleviate the impact of transport related pollution alongside giving chance to communities to exercise in areas that are not safe to access on busy days,” Abaho says.

About car free day

Much as International car free day is held globally every September 22, different cities across the world celebrate the day on different days. According to nationaltoday.com, an online portal, car free day is a worldwide initiative to encourage motorists to take a break from driving and explore alternatives.

Cars are seen as convenient and as a status symbol. However, when you become frugal, you no longer view cars as so convenient. Cars can conveniently spend all of your money for you, create stress, and waste valuable time you could be using more productively. Biking and walking, on the other hand, are free activities that will help to keep you healthy and happy.

Ultimately, going car-free is a very personal decision, but one that is entirely possible. Think objectively about your life and see if you can go without a car. Even decreasing your family’s fleet is a good first step towards car-free living.

What about the other 364 days of the year?

Although car-free days raise awareness about car pollution, cities and their citizens need to consider emissions from general transportation services the remaining 364 days of the year. The good news is there are several solutions to mitigate the impact of car emissions on climate change.

The most obvious solution is improving traffic flow to reduce congestion. Based on real-time data from cars’ sensors, transport departments around the world can measure and forecast the effects of changing weather, construction work plans and infrastructure health on road conditions in order to improve mobility and safety.

Increasing the number of electric cars on the roads will also help lower pollution levels. Cities need to ensure the proper infrastructure is in place to make EV charging stations accessible and strategically located.

Public transport systems can be run more efficiently to provide a viable, reliable alternative to the car in urban areas. By combining and analysing mobility data, including traffic, public transit, taxis, ride-sharing and micro-mobility offerings, cities can plan and coordinate different modes of transportation on a given route to reduce waiting times for passengers. Transportation planning managers can also create simulations of the impact of future roadworks and recommend the best alternative routes for drivers to maintain a smooth traffic flow.