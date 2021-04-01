With a family, MPVs are the truth

Dealers often price MPVs within a range affordable to most car buyers. However, the lower price point does not indicate a lack of performance. Many MPVs feature powerful engines and benefits found in cars that are more expensive.

The Toyota Wish is one of the most popular cars right now. It is a polarising car with many swearing by it and others hating it for its MPV (Multi-Purpose Car) or van-like credentials. The SUV may be king these days, but the venerable family MPV is still the best at hauling people particularly children and large amounts of cargo. MPVs come in all shapes and sizes.

There are also the full size people movers such as Toyota Alphard or Nissan Elgrand which are really designed with passenger comfort in mind. Then there is the compact MPVs such as the Toyota Wish, Noah, Ipsum, Mazda Premacy, Honda Stream and Stepwagon, among others which for all intents and purposes have more going for them than many are willing to accept.

Practicality

One thing you can say about an MPV is that it is practical. Choosing your car should partly be based on your own preferences because you will be the one driving it most of the time. You also need to consider what the most practical choice is for your family.

Lower the third and second row seats and you can fit in that 50-inch TV or bag of charcoal. Not only do MPVs provide plenty of seating for your family, they are also some of the safest cars on the road.

Easy for children to get in and out

MPVs are low to the ground, so even the smallest children can climb into them with ease. And with sliding doors, you do not have to worry about hands getting smashed with a slammed car door. Newer MPVs now come with power sliding doors and, with the touch of a button, your MPV opens up so the children can climb in or get out.

Perfect for road trips

There is such a thing as being too close to your family. Load up your children, spouse, and suitcases in a small car and you will discover why. An MPV gives your family plenty of space. You may not think little ones need their space, but it will become clearer 50 kilometres into your 300 kilometre road trip when your children are hitting each other, screaming into your ears and kicking the back of your seat.

MPVs are spacious and allow your children to spread out and so can you.

Lots of storage space

You can store a lot in an MPV, including that over-sized stroller system you always seem to need in your car but can never find a place for. MPVs have all sorts of compartments and storage space. Some models also have storage in the floor. Not only is this space great for trips because you can pack smaller bags in the floor space, but it also frees up space within the MPV so your four-year-old is not squeezed against a stack of suitcases in the third row.

It is great for a one-car family

Many families are downsising from two or more cars to one. While becoming a one-car family is a huge decision, choosing a MPV as your one car makes sense for a number of reasons.

With its spacious interior and storage areas, everyone can have their own space for briefcases, diaper bags, and backpacks.

A one-car family will not feel cramped when everyone is loading up in the MPV to head to school and to take Dad to work. And since you will spend more time together in this one car, you will need the extra space and comfort an MPV provides.

MPVs might not be the hottest thing on the road, but maturity is cool, too. Don’t think so? There is nothing like an MPV full of children to demonstrate a healthy love life and true commitment.

You don’t have to own it forever

You may be dragging your feet about buying an MPV. You have excuses such as you will not feel cool anymore or you simply do not want to join the MPV lover’s brigade. Guess what? You do not have to be bound to a MPV forever. Your children will grow and your MPV ownership does not have to be a life-long commitment. Once your family outgrows the need for a MPV, you can eye that car you have always wanted.