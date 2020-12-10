With Shs27,000, I was able to travel to Mbale

By Joan Salmon More by this Author

With the ban on cars during the coronavirus lockdown, a number of people looked for other ways of getting around. Many opted for vespas and have so far enjoyed their many advantages, including friendly fuel consumption.

Clement Muwumba Jr

Clement bought his 2014 model Star deluxe, 250cc, four stroke in 2017 at Shs4.8m. He has no regrets because it helps him save time. “Because I stay in Bulindo in Wakiso District and work in Kamwokya, I have to deal with the incessant traffic jam. With my scooter, I manage to go through it easily,” he says. Muwumba also saves using only Shs30,000 on fuelling per week.

While he has not carried out any major repairs, Muwumba takes his scooter for monthly service at Simba Automotives, and this costs him Shs15,000. Nonetheless, if one must do minor repairs or is in need of a few parts, they may part with between Shs30,000 and Shs50,000. As such, he says, it has not been hard to keep his scooter in good working condition. All he has to do is carry out timely service.

Delving more into what endears him to his ride, Muwumba says it is unique and comfortable on the road. “Also, motorists do not hoot like they do with boda boda riders. They seem to respect those riding scooters,” he says.

However, the challenge comes when the skies open up. In this case, Muwumba says he just waits for the rain to stop since it is not safe to ride in the rain. “As it rains, your vision is compromised and you might end up riding into a ditch or pothole,” he says.

He adds that a scooter’s driving experience depends on handling. “If you are a fast rider, a bumpy road may be your undoing. I also like the fact that when you buy it, you are given guidance on the best way to keep it in shape.”

Over the years, Muwumba has had some novelty moments such as being able to ride from Kampala to Mukono to visit a friend’s farm. “I also attend weddings with it. Because I have a deep passion for scooters, I am not shy about riding it.”

Peter Terra

Peter Terra owns a Star Deluxe 150cc Power two stroke manual/auto engine scooter that he bought from a friend at Shs5m. “I loved it and told him if he ever thought of selling it, I would be waiting. From the authorised dealers, this same brand costs about Shs7m,” he says.

Give Terra a scooter any day for several reasons, such as being vintage (retro), durable, something generations after him will use, comfortable for both the rider and passenger, stylish as he easily gets noticed when riding and can access places that have boda boda restrictions. He adds that it is also fast and its fuel consumption is friendly, where one litre of fuel can take you for more than 60kms.

Terra gets his spare parts from Simba Motors, who are the current authorised dealers, although there are other auto shops and suppliers that sell the needed parts. However, the cost varies from supplier to supplier.

Terra says he would choose his scooter over a car because it is easy to manoeuvre through traffic jam helping him reach his destination faster, and has low maintenance costs. “They are also classy and afford me recognition because a few people own them,” he says.

Nonetheless, he says, one place you should never be found is between vehicles in traffic.

“Since most of its body is painted, you must avoid getting dents or scratches as that calls for a paint job and panel beating, which is costly. Also, riding between cars exposes you to accidents,” he warns.

Over the years, he has had some amazing experiences with his scooter such as riding it to Mbale for a trip. “I spent Shs20,000 on fuel and Shs7,000 on engine oil top up. So, with only Shs27,000, my journey was well catered for. More to that, in only three-and-a-half hours, I was in Mbale.”

Another was when with only fuel of Shs5,000, he rode to Jinja. Thrilled by these rides, Terra follows the European Vespa/Lml Scooter celebrations where riders from across Europe ride hundreds of miles to celebrate.

Hillary Wamono

Hillary owns a Mahindra scooter duro, which cost him Shs5m in 2016. He, just like the rest loves his scooter for its low fuel consumption. “I also get to go anywhere at any time without worrying about traffic jam,” he says.

Wamono, who gets its spare parts from Mahindra, says it has not been difficult to maintain as long as you service it at the right time. “That said, different parts cost differently, so it is quite difficult to come up with a blanket cost.”

Speaking about why he prefers his scooter over a car, Wamono says he loves his sleep and cannot imagine waking up early in order to beat traffic jam. “Neither can I give an excuse of traffic jam for being late for work,” he says.

He has so far loved the thrill of riding this slim ride, which he says is generally a great save for negotiating corners. “I think it is low and the stands scratch against the road. The other issue is that you are not shielded from the rain.”

Over the years, several experiences have happened while on his scooter but the one that stands out was when he gave his girlfriend a ride and she held onto him the whole time.