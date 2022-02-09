You will wake up early just to drive your Subaru

To save money on buying spare parts, Sabitii saye he joined Subaru Forester Fraternity where members ship in spare parts at a reasonable cost.  PHOTO/Joan Salmon

By  Joan Salmon

What you need to know:

Rogers Jethro Sabitii says driving a Subaru is an experience that will make you wake up very early just to drive your car. He has owned his Subaru Forester Cross Sport for six months and he loves it for its reliability, safety, affordability, standard all-wheel drive, and impressive fuel economy.

Rogers Jethro Sabitii has owned his Subaru Forester Cross Sport 2007, which he bought at Shs38.5m for the last six months. He smiles when he lists the reasons why he loves his ride.

