Your checklist before driving across borders

Driving across East Africa offers breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural experiences, but it demands careful preparation. From securing the right documents and understanding local road laws to adapting to diverse driving conditions, this guide helps ensure your cross-border journey is safe, smooth, and memorable.

Driving across East African borders is more than just a road trip; it is a journey of discovery, scenic beauty, and cultural encounters. Whether you are tracing the shores of Lake Victoria, exploring Kenya’s coastal routes, or navigating Rwanda’s green hills, the experience offers adventure, but it also requires careful preparation.

Without the right documents, knowledge of local road laws, and understanding of border protocols, what should be an exciting trip can quickly turn stressful.

Planning the journey

Ronnie William Kyazze, a Kampala-based overland traveller, has explored much of East Africa behind the wheel. For him, nothing compares to the open road and the freedom it brings. He speaks fondly of the routes through Kenya and Tanzania, especially the drive from the Maasai Mara into the Serengeti and down to Mombasa or Dar es Salaam.

With major roads such as the Nairobi–Mombasa and Arusha–Dodoma highways now improved, he says, the journey has become more comfortable and accessible.

However, he is quick to point out the challenges, especially during the rainy season.

In places where roads are still gravel or poorly maintained, especially near national parks and rural outposts, a four-wheel-drive vehicle is not just recommended but often necessary.

He also notes that while the countryside is generally relaxed, city traffic in places such as Nairobi or Dar es Salaam is fast-paced and demanding, requiring alertness and patience from any visiting driver.

Legal requirements

Crossing borders by road requires more than just fuel and a sense of adventure. The first and most important requirement is a valid passport.

Depending on your nationality and the country you are entering, a visa might be needed, so it is important to check each country’s entry requirements ahead of time.

If you are using your car, you must carry the original logbook to prove ownership. In cases where the vehicle belongs to someone else, perhaps a friend, relative, or employer, you will need a signed and notarised letter from the owner permitting you to use the vehicle across borders. Border officials may deny entry without this.

Motor insurance is another key requirement. The COMESA Yellow Card is widely accepted across East and Southern Africa and provides third-party coverage in multiple countries. This card is often demanded at border points and should be acquired in Uganda before your journey begins.

Some countries, such as Tanzania, may also require you to secure a Temporary Import Permit, which allows foreign-registered vehicles to operate within their territory for a specified time, usually a few weeks.

License

Driving licenses are also checked at border points. A Ugandan permit is valid across much of East Africa, but if you plan to go further or want extra peace of mind, it is advisable to get an International Driving Permit (IDP). In addition, health documentation remains relevant.

Proof of yellow fever vaccination is still requested at most East African borders. While Covid-19-related requirements have been relaxed, they may still be in place for some destinations or at certain times, so it is worth checking the latest guidelines.

Besides paperwork, certain countries have laws about vehicle equipment. In both Kenya and Tanzania, for example, drivers are expected to carry a reflective vest, two warning triangles, and a fire extinguisher in their cars. These are not just recommendations; police officers may stop vehicles and ask to see these items. Not having them can lead to on-the-spot fines or delays.

To stay on the safe side, it is wise to carry both printed and digital copies of all your important documents. Losing a logbook or Yellow Card mid-journey can cause major complications. Also, keep some local currency for each country you pass through. This comes in handy when paying for minor traffic offences, border fees, or fuel in places where mobile money or cards may not be accepted.

Local driving habits

Compared to Uganda, traffic enforcement in countries such as Kenya and Tanzania is more stringent. In townships and school zones, speed limits are enforced through speed cameras and radar guns. Fines are often issued immediately, and drivers may be required to pay them on the spot.

While this can seem abrupt, having cash ready and maintaining respectful engagement with officers usually makes things smooth. Kyazze observes that drivers should also be ready for culture shocks on the road.

In Nairobi, for example, matatus (public minibuses), are known for aggressive and unpredictable driving, especially in the central business district. They often weave through traffic and make abrupt stops. In Tanzania, heavy trucks dominate many major highways, and overtaking them demands patience and excellent timing. Drivers are advised to remain cautious, especially when visibility is low or traffic is heavy.

Outside urban centres, particularly near national parks, drivers should stay alert for wildlife and livestock that might stray onto the road. These areas may not have proper signage or speed bumps, making sudden encounters common.

For this reason, night driving is discouraged. Poor lighting, hidden obstacles, and the risk of breakdowns in remote areas make night-time travel risky, even for experienced drivers.

Rwanda as an example

Of all East Africa’s countries, Rwanda presents the most distinct driving environment. Unlike Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, Rwanda follows right-hand traffic rules, meaning drivers keep to the right side of the road and cars are typically left-hand drive.

This switch can be disorienting for first-time visitors from Uganda, so extra caution is necessary, especially at intersections and roundabouts. Peter Hafashimana, a Ugandan who often drives in Rwanda, emphasises the country’s commitment to discipline.

In Kigali and other urban centres, speed limits are not only posted but enforced through both visible and hidden cameras. On highways, the limit usually ranges between 60 and 80 kilometres per hour.

Inside cities, it can drop as low as 20 kilometres per hour, particularly near schools and hospitals.

What makes Rwanda particularly strict is that traffic violations are logged immediately, and motorists are not allowed to exit the country until their fines are paid in full. This rule applies regardless of whether the offence was committed by a local or foreign driver.

Rwanda also prohibits the use of mobile phones while driving, and this rule applies across all vehicle types, including motorcycles.

At the border, drivers are expected to pay for temporary vehicle insurance, which varies depending on your car’s size and duration of stay. For a typical saloon car, a three-day insurance policy may cost around Shs50,000.