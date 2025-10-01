Borrowing trap: Desperation, weak laws fueling financial ruin 

A growing borrowing crisis is exposing a darker truth. For many desperate borrowers, the search for quick cash often ends in financial ruin.

Legal loopholes, predatory lenders, and ignorance of loan agreements are trapping thousands into contracts that strip them of property and dignity.

Lawyer David Mpanga of Dentons Advocates describes how many borrowers unknowingly sign away their assets.



Instead of signing loan agreements, they are pressured into contracts that falsely indicate they have sold their property.

“When someone wants money, they throw caution to the wind,” he says, noting that many have signed documents that say they have sold the property when in reality they are only borrowing.

Mpanga says the real danger lies in desperation, which blinds borrowers to obvious risks.

“Even if you have not gone to school, why are you signing that you have sold when you are borrowing? Worse still, some sign documents they don’t understand,” he says.

This is made worse by a poor legal direction, which assumes that lawyers know everything.

“Sometimes we do not, but we pretend we do, and end up misleading clients,” he says.

A culture of signing blindly

Consumer advocates say ignorance is a key driver of the current ruin that many Ugandans have found themselves in.

Theopista Sekitto Byuma, the executive director of Nshuti, says, “a survey across the country showed that 68 percent of Ugandans never read the loan letters they signed”.

“Out of every 100 borrowers, only 32 had actually understood their obligations,” she notes.

This culture of signing blindly, Byuma says, throws away financial protection and exposes unsuspecting borrowers.

The regulatory view

Bank of Uganda acknowledges that a dangerous imbalance of knowledge between lenders and borrowers fuels the crisis.

Twinemanzi Tumubweine, the Bank of Uganda director for supervision, says this information gap leaves consumers exposed to exploitation.

“One of the fundamental issues we have discovered is the significant knowledge gap between financial service providers and consumers. Borrowers often do not fully understand their rights and obligations,” he says.

Tumubweine stresses that financial services are built on trust, and when “it comes to loans or insurance, providers are essentially selling trust”.

“Consumers hope that service providers will stand with them on their journey to financial independence. That trust is broken when contracts are misleading or when borrowers sign without understanding,” he says.

Therefore, Tumubweine says there is need to create channels that establish stakeholder partnerships to protect consumers, putting in context insights from consumer complaints and financial literacy initiatives.

Access versus protection

Uganda has made huge progress in financial access, with more than 35 million mobile money users by 2024, but experts warn that access without protection leaves consumers vulnerable.

“Access alone is not enough,” Byuma says: “Millions of Ugandans are using financial services, but many don’t know where to turn when something goes wrong.”

Mpanga agrees, adding that without protection and literacy, desperation will continue to drive harmful borrowing.

"Bankers may send charming faces to sell loans, but when it’s time to collect, they send the toughest, meanest people. That is how the game is played,” he says.

A legal and structural problem

Together, the voices of Mpanga, Byuma, and Tumubweine paint a sobering picture.

Uganda’s borrowing crisis is not just financial. It is legal, cultural, and structural.

Desperate borrowers, predatory lenders, poorly trained lawyers, and a weak regulatory environment form a toxic mix that traps consumers in cycles of debt.

The way forward, therefore, lies in law reform, consumer education, and regulatory vigilance.

Borrowers must be empowered to question contracts, lawyers must guide responsibly, and regulators must close loopholes that allow exploitation.